One morning early last week, the Alice Hardie Stevens Center echoed with hammers, staple guns and air compressors.
On the main floor, volunteers prepared acoustic panels for the walls, while contractors continued work on the stage and the basement. In a closet in the back of the kitchen, Dave Van Oss buried himself in the wiring that will soon provide the lighting, sound and visuals for future events.
“There’s a lot of coordination to bring the controls to lighting and sound onto the stage,” he said. “There’s over 800 wires running between the two locations that needed to be connected, and that’s what we’re in the process of doing right now.”
Van Oss, a longtime volunteer for Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion and a member of The Unexpected Company, a theater group for seniors, is hoping to finish work on the stage by the end of the year. With luck, it’ll be in operation by spring.
When it does open for business, it will be known as the Van Oss Stage, named in honor of a volunteer whose work is critical for its completion. The Laramie Plains Museum Board announced the naming of the stage in April.
“He is the most dedicated, hardest-working volunteer that I’ve ever worked with,” said Ron Olsen, another member of The Unexpected Company. “Dave puts in a lot of time as a volunteer. He’s as good as they get.”
The stage is on the west side of the newly expanded Alice Hardie Stevens Center, which is a converted gymnasium and dormitory adjacent to the Ivinson Mansion. The center is used for weddings, meetings and theater productions.
The Unexpected Company is a close partner with the museum, staging many of its productions at the center and donating a large portion of its earnings to the museum’s operation.
Van Oss moved with his wife, Janie, to Laramie in 2005. They left New Jersey as retirees and moved to be closer to family in Colorado. They were also seeking relief from the heat, high cost of living and population density of the East Coast. They landed in Laramie after several exploratory visits.
“The people were super-friendly and very outgoing,” he said.
Immediately upon their arrival, they set about meeting people and getting involved in community activities. Van Oss joined the Melodees, a singing group that meets at the Eppson Center for Seniors.
That soon led to involvement with The Unexpected Company. Right away, Van Oss knew he could help the group improve its lighting and sound systems.
“We have a very loyal audience of senior citizens in Laramie, and it’s a shame that they couldn’t hear the performances,” he said.
The first thing he did, working with his own funding, was upgrade the sound system. Then, he turned his attention to lighting, looking to improve the company’s practices from flipping switches on and off to “painting with light.”
He brought in equipment that would allow theater technicians to use spotlights and stage lighting to drive emotions and guide the action.
“That created a much more enjoyable experience for the audience,” he said.
During his career, Van Oss was a lawyer for the U.S. Merchant Marines. He credited his training at the Merchant Marine Academy for his ability to map out electronic systems.
“When you work on ships and things go wrong, the service call you make is generally somebody on the crew,” he said. “The education at the academy provided a lot of in-depth understanding of the way systems are put together, rather than just the operation.”
Meanwhile, the Van Osses volunteer at the Laramie Plains Museum as docents and the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site as broom-makers.
“Part of the fun of being involved in the community is that you meet a lot of very interesting people that have a variety of backgrounds that are just interesting, fun, willing to share,” he said.
Mary Mountain, executive director of the Laramie Plains Museum, said Van Oss brought “high-end skills” to the museum. He spent time on the museum board, where he helped with financial decisions that were important to the museum’s future and its ability to fund the Alice Hardie expansion.
“He was part of a team, that finance committee, that made some really sound decisions for the future of the museum,” she said. “He was a big part of that.”
Mountain said Van Oss was also a critical part of the Alice Hardie expansion during the construction phase and was on site daily. Much of the work was completed with volunteer help.
“The coordination between the volunteers and our paid contractor was critical, and Dave did that,” she said.
Olsen said Van Oss was instrumental in making sure input from The Unexpected Company was included in the new stage design.
“He is the one who looked after everything that needed to be done with the stage, right from the beginning when we talked with the architect,” he said.
Van Oss said he incorporated things he learned from staging productions around town when thinking about the new stage at Alice Hardie.
“I’m bringing back some of the lessons learned from those other venues,” he said.
The stage includes elevated doors out the back for loading props and backdrops. It has an elevator to take actors who can’t navigate stairs from the basement dressing rooms up to the stage level.
Projectors will allow for video projection, increasing the special effects potential. The electronics are being installed with the venue’s multiple uses in mind, with some of the wiring dedicated to future upgrades.
Van Oss said he was excited the new stage would bear his name but mindful of the work ahead and the value of the stage for the community.
“It’s wonderful and humbling,” he said. “The stage itself is going to be one of the attractions in the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.