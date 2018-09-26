Albany County’s unemployment decreased in August, but statewide, Wyoming’s unemployment rate increased to meet the national average, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported.
“This decrease in August likely reflects some seasonal factors like construction and students returning to school,” Workforce Services Research and Planning Senior Economist David Bullard said.
With unemployment dropping from 3.9 percent to 3.4 percent, Albany County experienced one of the largest decreases across the state, Workforce Services reported. Other counties where unemployment decreased significantly include:
— Platte County, down from 3.8 percent to 3.3 percent
— Goshen County, down from 3.9 percent to 3.4 percent
— Weston County, down from 3.6 percent to 3.2 percent
Teton County recorded the state’s lowest August unemployment rate of 1.9 percent.
On the flip side, Wyoming’s unemployment rate raised from 3.8 percent to 3.9 percent, according to the report. No counties experienced an increase in unemployment rates from July to August, but several rates remained the same, and Fremont County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate of 4.7 percent, Workforce Services reported.
“I don’t think the increase from July to August indicates a deterioration in the labor market,” Bullard said. “I think the bigger picture is at the statewide level, unemployment stays low.”
Wyoming’s unemployment rate bounced between 3.7 percent and 4.2 percent during the past 17 months, he explained. Even with the increase in August, Bullard said Wyoming’s unemployment only met the national average of 3.9 percent.
Despite Albany County’s decreased rate, the report found the county’s unemployment increased since August 2017. Last August, Albany County recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent, nearly a full percentage point less than the current rate.
Bullard said state government positions, which include University of Wyoming employees, and real estate, rental and leasing positions experienced the biggest declines throughout the year.
Although the statewide increase was not alarming, Bullard said the workforce attrition catalogued in the report could be problematic.
“One concern is we see the labor force decreasing by approximately 6,900 people,” he said. “When we talk about people dropping out of the labor force, it could be people leaving the state, retiring or those who’ve been on unemployment for so long they just give up.”
With a comparitively low unemployment rate statewide, Bullard said it’s not likely people are quitting their job searches. But, booming economies in neighboring states could be drawing the labor force elsewhere, potentially causing problems for Wyoming’s economy down the road.
“It affects the state in a number of ways,” Bullard said. “People who aren’t living and working here aren’t buying goods and services here, so that can be a drain on the economy.”
A reduced or draining workforce can also present challenges to recruiting new industries and businesses, he said.
Overall, Bullard said he was optimistic about the report.
“It’s hard to say what this means for the labor force for the rest of 2018,” he said. “But at the statewide level, unemployment remains low and fairly stable.”
