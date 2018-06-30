An Albany County man pleaded guilty Wednesday in District Court to possessing a precursor for methamphetamine with intent to engage in a clandestine laboratory operation.
If convicted, Kevin Stephens could face up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $25,000 or both — though the state is pursuing a shorter sentence of 4-8 years per a plea agreement in which three other felony charges were dropped.
A confidential source tipped off law enforcement about Stephens’ alleged criminal activity, telling a Laramie Police Department officer assigned with the Division of Criminal Investigation they had purchased Sudafed from the Walmart Pharmacy for Stephens, according to an affidavit.
The officer, Special Agent Luke Rippy, reviewed security footage and receipts from Walmart, showing the confidential source bought Sudafed and, shortly after, Stephens personally bought lantern fuel, a pill crusher, plastic cups and other items, according to the affidavit.
“Base(d) on your affiant’s training and experience, the aforementioned items Kevin Stephens purchased, and the Sudafed containing pseudoephedrine Kevin Stephens had (the confidential source) purchase for him, are all precursors to produce methamphetamine,” the affidavit states.
The confidential source also told law enforcement Stephens allegedly kept everything to make meth at his sister’s house in Laramie, keeping the materials in a camper on the property.
Law enforcement conducted surveillance on the sister’s house, observed a trailer on the property and received a search warrant for both the residence and the camper.
According to the affidavit, law enforcement found Stephens’ sister inside the residence.
“Agents located three adults, and a juvenile child staying in the camper trailer,” the affidavit states. “Agents later learned these three adults and juvenile child were relatives visiting (the sister) for the holidays, and not involved in the methamphetamine manufacturing.”
Law enforcement contacted Stephens at his work and interviewed him. According to the affidavit, Stephens admitted to making meth for personal use and having an addiction.
Stephens was originally charged with three other felonies — manufacture of a controlled substance, conspiring with or aiding another to engage in a clandestine laboratory operation and child endangerment.
While the Albany County District Court is in the habit of honoring plea agreements, Judge Tori Kricken told Stephens before he made his plea this does not always happen.
“A plea agreement, at this time, is not binding,” she said.
Stephens’ sentencing is planned to take place about 90 days from the arraignment Wednesday, though no date has been set yet.
