Much like other towns established along the transcontinental railroad, the early days of Laramie’s history are marked by theft, murder and vigilantism. Out of this lawless settlement the residents took action into their own hands, creating a city government and eventually the law enforcement agencies we know today.
Soon after the city was established, an outlaw gang came to Laramie and took on the responsibility of upholding the law in the town, Laramie Plains Museum Historian Jerry Hansen said.
“When the town started in 1868, that is when the bad guys came into town because there wasn’t any city government or anything here at the time,” Hansen said. “They made themselves law enforcement officers and they owned the bars on First Street so, they would go into the bars and tell all the bartenders to get everybody drunk, then they would go in and rob them.”
The city stayed this way for several months until a group of local business owners decided to confront the gang and killed several of the members, he said. After the unofficial officers were relieved of their duties, a city council was formed and the first legitimate sheriff was appointed.
“Things really settled down there for a while (after the gang lost control),” Hansen said. “The new (sheriff’s deputies, city and federal marshals) kept pretty good law and order in the town, they still had a lot of problems with the people going into the bars, getting drunk and doing things but there was less killing after they got a formal government in town.”
Laramie Police Department Lt. Gwen Smith said the officers that came after the creation of the city council had fewer restrictions on how to enforce the law than modern officers do because many of the rules today’s officers follow did not exist at the time.
“There have been a lot of Supreme Court cases and changes in how and what law enforcement officers do based on those,” Smith said. “I would imagine years ago there were very few Supreme Court cases and most of the officers in Laramie, and around the country, enforced laws based on the (basic principles of policing).”
Unlike today’s officers, the first deputies, officers and marshals had to be able to handle themselves when facing a more confrontational population, such as the one Laramie had in its early days, she said.
“It seems to me — and it may just be from too many movies — that time seems like it was rougher, and perhaps the people then were more aggressive,” Smith said. “Law enforcement didn’t have radios — radios weren’t even invented or around back then — they didn’t have anything to call somebody for help, they had to take care of things themselves, which I think would be a little bit scary.”
Along with having to be self-reliant, some officers were responsible for patrolling Albany County, which stretched from the Colorado state line to Montana’s southern border, Hansen said. Because law enforcement had such a large territory to cover, some outlaws turned to cattle rustling.
“Then there were a lot of rustlers,” he said. “Cattle rustlers were a big problem for ranches and the rustlers were a little harder to catch. (Rustling) lasted clear up into the early 1900s, so they had a Cattle Men Association and that had authority to arrest people to deal with the association.”
Crimes such as rustling and murder eventually decreased and law enforcement agencies had to adapt to the increase of modern crimes in the county, while dealing with the crimes more common in the past when they occur. Smith said the LPD now faces new problems such as the rise of controlled substances in the community and most recently handling instances where laws are broken on social media.
“The new thing that I am sure that officers back in the 1800s didn’t have to do as much as we do is the illegal drugs, there may have been some back then but it certainly wasn’t as prevalent as it is now,” she said.
