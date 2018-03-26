The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees once again discussed the Northern Arapaho Scholarship — as well as a request to waive tuition for the historic number of Native American students who qualify for the scholarship this year — during its meeting Friday.
But they found the topic deeper and more complex than anticipated, drawing comments from both State Superintendent Jillian Balow and Gov. Matt Mead’s Policy Director Mary Kay Hill, and resulting in a call for further study and conversation.
Trustee Michelle Sullivan, who chairs the board’s academic and student affairs committee, was tasked with collecting data about Native American students at UW and on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
“Thanks in large measure to Dr. Nichols’ leadership, we’ve clearly stated our obligation to the Native American community in our state and beyond,” she said. “I think what we need to begin to do now is continue with the relationships, but also look at those structures and systems — that include scholarships, but also require us to look at some of the issues in the high schools.”
Sullivan’s committee will seek to get a clear picture of the challenges, resources and demographics of Native American students — especially potential UW transfers.
“It feels to me like we need that information to really begin to have this conversation,” she said.
The conversation was prompted by a request, first raised in January, from members of the Northern Arapaho Business Council. Council Chairman Roy Brown and others requested the board waive tuition for any Northern Arapaho qualifying for the Northern Arapaho Scholarship — an award which has provided financial assistance for members of the tribe since it was established in 1986.
What started as a $500,000 endowment, is now worth nearly $2.4 million and has awarded 229 scholarships, collectively totaling more than $1.7 million. The endowment has, until this point, been able to support all who qualified for the scholarship. Beginning in the current 2017-2018 academic year, however, the number of qualified applicants — 14 — exceeds the endowment’s capacity.
To apply, applicants must be an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho tribe seeking a certificate, bachelor’s degree or graduate degree. If they are undergraduates, they must be juniors or seniors. Typically, 5-6 scholarships are awarded annually.
During the January meeting, Board President John MacPherson requested more information about the retention and graduation of scholarship-supported Northern Arapaho students and other scholarships available to them. He also expressed concern about granting one group’s request for tuition waivers but not others, describing the situation as a ‘“slippery slope.”
James Trosper, director of UW’s Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center, addressed this concern Friday in front of the board.
“Native Americans are defined by political status,” Trosper said. “Self-government is thus the primary factor that distinguishes Native Americans from other minorities. Native Americans are the only ethnic group with their own set of laws, treaties and national government separate from the federal government … In my mind, the ‘slippery slope’ argument does not apply here.”
The bulk of the conversation, however, was dedicated to the other funding sources available to Native American students.
UW Financial Aid Coordinator Debra Littlesun said while other scholarships exclusively for Native Americans exist at UW, many students hailing from Fremont County, where much of the reservation is located, do not qualify for the most common Wyoming scholarship — the Hathaway Award.
“Back at the beginning of Hathaway, you just had to graduate from a Wyoming high school,” she said. “And then as years go (by), additional criteria was added and you’re seeing less and less of those students from Fremont County get the Hathaway scholarship.”
Hill, serving as Mead’s ex-officio representative on the UW Board of Trustees, said that should not be the case.
“A student who graduates from a Wyoming high school, who qualifies for admission to the University of Wyoming, is likely to meet one of those Hathaway thresholds,” Hill said. “I think there could be additional work with Fremont County high schools to work harder with their … students, because if they miss Hathaway, it’s going to be by a single course or an increment. It’s just not going to be much.”
Balow added the strong correlation between Hathaway eligibility and Wyoming high school requirements was often reflected in a third measure — a school’s performance.
“We don’t grade a school based on the number of Hathaway recipients that are there, but typically, they kind of go in tandem,” Balow said. “And so, schools that are struggling with graduation rates and other school performance measures — ACT scores, et cetera — those are the schools that get more intensive support from the Department of Education.”
She added that, while a work in progress, her department was working to better support reservation schools.
“We have provided support but it hasn’t been very prescriptive or intensive,” Balow said. “And after new federal law — Every Student Succeeds (Act) — we had an obligation to have sort of government-to-government conversations with the tribal schools and we all embraced that.”
MacPherson tasked Sullivan and her committee with delving into the issues raised and returning to the board in May with a report — and possibly a recommendation.
The board took no action on tuition waivers or the scholarship.
