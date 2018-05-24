Laramie is set to be part of a national conversation this summer to decide the country’s favorite novel.
Albany County Public Library is one of 50 libraries around the country that received a grant from the American Library Association and PBS to support programming for an event called The Great American Read.
As part of The Great American Read, a national survey asked American readers to pick their favorite novels. A resulting list of 100 books will be explored in an eight-part series on PBS scheduled to run this summer. Readers can vote from that list during coming months, and the favorite book will be revealed this fall.
Only novels are included on the list of 100 contenders, with no more than one book or series per author. Authors don’t have to be American. The only requirement is that the book must be available in English.
That ties into America being a melting pot and having so many cultures,” said Cassandra Hunter, adult services librarian at Albany County Public Library.
Hunter applied for the grant as part of a recent promotion to her new position, which allows her to oversee adult programs.
“I applied on a whim,” she said. “I was pleased and a little shocked that we had been awarded this grant.”
She said the grant would allow Laramie to be a have a bigger role in the decision-making process.
“I feel like we have so few opportunities to participate in national conversations, and I really thought this would be something fun to bring to the community and make us feel more a part of the larger community,” she said.
She’s also hoping The Great American Read will encourage more Laramie residents to pick up a book this summer and then vote for their favorite.
“Literacy is so important, and if we can make it fun and if we can make it engaging, then that’s all the better,” Hunter said.
The list of 100 books includes titles that date as far back as the 1600s and some of the earliest examples of the genre, such as “Gulliver’s Travels.” It includes books that have withstood the test of time and long been considered classics, such as “Wuthering Heights” and “Moby Dick.” Other entries reflect current trends, such as “The Twilight Saga” and “Game of Thrones.”
Overall, the list includes romances, thrillers, young adult reading, science fiction, historical fiction and adventure written by authors from around the world.
“It’s an interesting list,” Hunter said.
All of the books are in the Albany County Public Library collection. They’ll also be for sale at the library in the Book Nook at the front, which is hosted by Friends of the Albany County Public Library.
The library is planning to kick off The Great American Read with a screening of the premier episode of the PBS series at 7 p.m. June 16. Refreshments will be served.
There will also be a weekly film screening Sundays at 7 p.m. featuring film adaptations of some of the novels.
“The bulk of these have been turned into films as well,” Hunter said.
She’s planning to partner with the library’s book clubs and community book clubs to encourage groups to choose titles from the list.
The complete list is available at pbs.org/greatamericanread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.