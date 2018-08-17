The total circulation of all materials at the Albany County Public Library dropped 14 percent during the 2018 fiscal year, largely the result of a steep decline in DVD and audio book rentals.
Patrons checked out a total of 170,129 items during the fiscal year, almost 28,000 fewer than in the 2017 fiscal year.
“I know that looks like a dramatic decrease,” ACPL Director Ruth Troyanek told her board Wednesday night. “I have done some research about nationwide trends, and it is dropping. … The role of a public library is going to evolve in our society.”
From the 2016 fiscal year to 2017, the library experienced just a 2 percent decrease in circulation.
And while interest in DVDs and audiobooks is sliding, the number of books checked out in the 2018 fiscal year was almost identical to 2017.
Interest in the library itself, meanwhile, actually seems to be increasing. That’s a phenomenon Troyanek said gives a different “measure of the health of our library” than circulation does.
Total traffic at the Laramie library increased 6 percent during the fiscal year. Computer usage increased 13 percent.
In recent years, the library has made a push for more programs at the library.
“Even in the age of social media, people still want to get together and talk to each other. Libraries have always been an important meeting place,” Troyanek said.
During the 2018 fiscal year, the Laramie library hosted 857 events, 12 percent more than the previous year.
“Our meeting room is full all the time,” Troyanek said. “I wish we had more meeting rooms. Sometimes, we have to have our board meetings in our basement, which is unfinished.”
A year ago, library started a number of adult book clubs, which Troyanek said have grown to be among the library’s most popular programs. The library continues to experiment with new programs, continuing with the popular ones and discarding programs that don’t draw a crowd.
“We have a lot of fresh ideas in our program. We do a lot of trial and error,” Troyanek said.
The library’s All Aboard! Summer Reading program finished July 31 with 743 participating children. The library hosted similar reading programs for adults this summer.
Credit for the programmatic growth is partially due to the vibrancy of the library foundation and the Friends of the Library group, Troyanek said.
In the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, the foundation is set to distribute more than $25,000 to the library while also hosting a murder mystery fundraiser Sept. 22.
As technology has changed how people use the library, its staff has also worked to increase the amount of eBooks and other electronic materials patrons have access too.
The library already offers three prominent platforms for e-materials: RB Digital, Cloud Library and GoWYLD.
GoWYLD is a database funded by the state and local libraries that provides access to a wide range of research materials to anyone with a Wyoming library card. RB Digital and Cloud Library are both private services that offer access to audiobooks and other electronic materials.
Albany County’s circulation of e-materials increased by 23 percent in the 2018 fiscal year and Troyanek said county has one of the highest rates of circulation in the state.
“I think it’s related to our community demographics,” she said. “We have a young population here, and that probably contributes to our higher electronic use.”
Beginning in June, the library now offers access to the New York Times through its website for library patrons.
Along with other libraries in the state, Albany County bought access in July to OverDrive, a digital distributor of audiobooks and other media. Troyanek said library staff are currently testing the OverDrive system, which they said should be opened up to the public in the coming weeks.
