Constructed in 1960, Laramie Regional Airport’s terminal was designed for a different time.
The architects drew up the pre-9/11 era building with smaller aircraft seating less people in mind, and they did not anticipate a need for security holding rooms where passengers cleared by security could wait in comfort for their plane to arrive.
Now the airport is in dire need of updated services, Laramie Regional Airport Manager Jack Skinner said.
“Our hold room only has 28 seats,” Skinner said, looking through a glass wall at a mix of bench seating and the old plastic chairs common in school rooms during the ’90s. “The problem is SkyWest (Airlines) is currently using 50-seat aircraft.”
On a normal day, he said the hold room can be cramped, but on the holidays, it’s absolutely packed.
Additionally, the current hold room does not have bathroom access, which means a passenger who’s already cleared security would need to leave the room to use a restroom and go back through security before boarding their plane.
But Skinner and the Laramie Regional Airport Joint Powers Board have a plan to update the terminal to accommodate not only today’s loading capacity, but also prepare for larger aircraft SkyWest might use in the future.
The Laramie Regional Airport Terminal Improvement Project could more than double the terminal’s square footage — increasing it from about 6,500 square feet to about 14,000 square feet.
“The holding room will about quadruple in size,” Skinner said. “We’ll have seating for about 150 people, bathrooms and snack machines.”
The airport has already secured about $4.5 million for the $12 million project in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and Wyoming Department of Transportation. Currently, Skinner said the airport is seeking the additional funds needed from several other sources, including the proposed sixth penny tax that could be up for a vote in August.
The proposed improvements include an area for the Transportation Security Administration to conduct security checks in a separate room.
“These checks are normally conducted behind closed doors,” Skinner said, pointing toward several TSA personnel checking bags behind a row of waist-high view blockers. “But we just don’t have the room for it right now.”
Other improvements could make room for additional car rental offices and install a baggage claim belt.
“Right now, people just step up here and grab their bags as they’re unloaded,” he said, standing next to an enclosure with a raised pad and metal garage door.
While the terminal is the main priority, Skinner said the airport could also improve parking, signage and landscaping if the board was to secure the full $12 million.
If funded, the project could begin in 2019 and be completed in about a year, he said.
“It’s long overdue,” Skinner added. “We’ve been in this building over 58 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.