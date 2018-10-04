Memorial services for Mary “Migs” Long will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with Chaplain Rhett Ivey presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Horn City Historical Society, PO Box 566, Big Horn, WY 82833, or Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82072.
A full obituary will be published
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
