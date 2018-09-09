Benton and Lynda Smith are celebrating 50 years of wedded bliss. The couple was married September 9, 1968 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple.
Benton M Smith was born and raised in Preston, Idaho. He is the son of Dean and Jean Marie (Meek) Smith. Lynda Grace (Gamble) Smith was also born and raised in Preston, Idaho. She is the daughter of Glenn and Grace (Carter) Gamble.
Together they have called many places home including Logan, Utah; St. George, Utah; Fillmore, Utah; Afton, Wyoming; and currently Preston, Idaho.
Benton is currently retired from his loved career with the United States Forest Service. Lynda has had a long career as a registered nurse without plans to slow down anytime soon.
Benton and Lynda have seven children: Lisa, Brian, Brett, Braydon, Laradene, Bracken, and Lacey. They also have 27 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
They are truly an example of life and love multiplied.
