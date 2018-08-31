A legislative committee shot down a requested change to Wyoming state statutes this week that would have codified city’s powers to issue liens and abatement.
During a meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, lawmakers heard a presentation on the codification of liens and abatement by municipalities. Rick Kaysen, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, or WAM, requested legislation on two subjects. One of the requests would amend state statutes to give city and county governments priority on putting liens on property. Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, said the request was not within the committee’s purview and there was no discussion on it.
The second request considered received more attention. It would have changed state statute to provide clarity for lien and abatement processes for cities and towns. Kaysen said WAM approved a resolution for the recommendation in June. The reason for adding the language, he said, was to have the process codified and provide clarity.
Abatement is where the governing body comes in and performs a function it deemed necessary. An example would be a governing body cleaning up asbestos on private property. A lien allows a city to collect money it spent on the abatement as a form of debt. It is either repaid by the owner, or assessed when the property is sold.
The request was met with criticism that the process already existed and the change to state statute was not necessary. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said the language already existed in state statute, except for a few sentences in the request. He said there does not need to be debate about the nature of liens and abatement.
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr also criticized the request for being redundant. She said it was an issue she campaigned heavily on and it is something the city of Cheyenne has dealt with recently. She talked about several of situations in Cheyenne where the city had to condemn buildings and do substantial clean up.
The issue of property rights came up several times in the discussion. Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, said he was concerned about the language in the request. It would allow a lien to be valid, even if there was a failure to send notice. Kaysen said the language is already in state statutes, and was put in the request to be consistent.
Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, was hesitant about who can determine whether something is a nuisance. He said he did not want to overreach, and that one person’s junk pile is another’s treasure. Kaysen said it was a fair assessment. A municipality would go through the necessary steps of contacting property owners so misunderstandings don’t happen, Kaysen said.
Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, also said the lack of a requirement for a notice on the lien is a problem, and was concerned about due process for the property owners. Kaysen said the right to appeal the decision does exist. The property owner would have to approach the governing body to do so, he said.
After the discussion, the committee took a straw poll to determine if they would go forward with the request and draft legislation. There was only one vote in favor, Rep. James Byrd, D-Cheyenne.
