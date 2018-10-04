University of Wyoming staff and faculty appear largely dissatisfied with their workplace, according to preliminary results of a survey published this week.
“It doesn’t look like any of us are particularly happy,” UW human resources director Jeanne Durr said at Staff Senate on Wednesday. “There’s no place to go but up. This is very telling.”
Preliminary results of the Great Colleges to Work For Survey, administered this spring, says UW workplace satisfaction “warrants attention.”
The university’s working environment barely escaped being labeled as “poor” by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Fifty-seven percent of all full-time, benefits-eligible faculty and staff participated in the survey — a response rate Durr said is “extremely high.”
The preliminary results were released Tuesday and a UW committee tasked with overseeing the process called the results “disappointing.”
“While at one level disheartening, feedback in specific categories allows the university to direct targeted actions to improve job satisfaction,” the committee said in a report.
The survey also produced 309 pages of open-ended responses. Durr said the university is now hiring a “qualitative researcher” to analyze those written responses. That analysis is expected to take about two months, Durr said.
The Chronicle’s Great Colleges survey prompts employees with a series of positive statements about the university. Respondents are then asked to confirm whether they “strongly agree,” “agree,” “neither agree nor disagree,” “disagree” or “strongly disagree” with those statements.
UW’s survey average had just 46 percent positive answers.
In recent years, university administrators have been particularly interested in measuring UW against other universities classified as research institutions by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education.
Among all Carnegie research institutions participating in the survey this year, the responses to workplace questions were 67 percent positive.
UW’s results were significantly worse than its Carnegie peers in all 15 categories of questions.
One of school’s worst performing categories was the assessment of senior leadership. Only 31 percent of responses were positive, and even administratators were mostly critical of senior leadership, according to survey results.
The evaluation of supervisors and department chairs was UW’s best performing category. 64 percent of responses were positive — 10 points less than the survey average for all Carnegie research schools.
Durr praised UW President Laurie Nichols for having the university participate in the survey this year even though administrators expected “the results were not going to be good.”
The 2018 survey, Durr said, creates a benchmark from which UW can improve from.
By 2019, she said administrators will start creating plans to improve its scores. Future participation in the survey, she said, will help measure whether UW is improving.
The survey results come amid a time when the university’s budget remains significantly smaller than the budgets enjoyed by UW before the Wyoming Legislature mandated a $42 million cut for the fiscal year 2018, which was fully implemented by this time in 2017.
The results of the employee satisfaction survey are in marked contrast to the UW Student Satisfaction Survey results released in late September. That poll indicated 93 percent of students are satisfied with their UW education.
