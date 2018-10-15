Snowy Range Academy is one of 349 schools across the country this year to receive the U.S. Department of Education’s top honor for schools: being named a Blue Ribbon School.
Just a small fraction of more than 100,000 eligible schools receives the honor each year, and Laramie’s charter school joins two other Wyoming schools receiving the award this year.
One of 20 charter schools across the U.S. to receive the award, Snowy Range Academy was graded as “exceeding expectations” in each of the last four years under the school performance assessments created by the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act.
In November, Principal John Cowper and three of the school’s longest serving teachers — Amy Wright, Jessica Arnold and Shelly Donner — will travel to Washington, D.C., to collect the award.
Cowper said the school having its own curriculum has helped enable the school to perform above state expectations. The school uses the Spalding Method of literacy teaching, the Accelerated Saxon Math program and other curriculum from the Core Knowledge Foundation.
Cowper said the familial support common at Snowy Range also helps the school’s performance.
“We’re a school of choice. We require a high level of parental support,” he said.
The school accepts all students — capacity permitting — and uses placement tests to “make sure they’re in the grade level they belong in,” Cowper said.
The pace of the classroom typically follows the pace of a teacher’s top performing students.
“Research shows that the middle tier rises to the top, and for the bottom tier, we provide them the support they need,” Cowper said.
“Snowy Range loves to do diagnostics,” said Spanish teacher Jessica Arnold. “We find kids’ weaknesses and give them the strengths.”
Arnold has taught at Snowy Range since its doors first opened in 2002.
Now with 219 students, the schools’ enrollment has doubled in size since it first opened.
“We’re busting through the seams,” Arnold said.
Teachers at Snowy Range typically aren’t paid quite as well as other teachers in the district.
However, the decision-making roles teachers play and their “dedication to this cause” helps keep the school competitive when hiring, Cowper said.
“Some of these teachers made this school. … It’s their home and it’s where they want to be,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.