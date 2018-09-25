Albany County Commission Chairman Tim Chesnut was arrested for DUI during the early morning hours Tuesday.
Tim Chesnut, 52, of Laramie was stopped at 196 Monolith Fishing Access Rd. at 1:15 a.m. An Albany County Sheriff’s deputy wrote on the citation that the “subject did have actual physical control of his vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.13 percent.” The legal blood-alcohol content, or BAC, limit while driving a vehicle is 0.8 percent.
He appeared in Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday with a $1,000 bond. An arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Undersheriff Josh Debree said the report on the incident would not be available for “a couple more days” and did not know the details of what occurred Tuesday morning.
The Albany County Commission selected Chesnut, a Democrat, as the board’s new chairman in January during the first commission meeting of 2017. Chesnut took the chairmanship after former commissioner Tim Sullivan chose not to seek another term in 2016, leaving Chesnut as the commission’s sole Democrat.
Chesnut is up for re-election in 2018 after clearing a crowded primary with six other candidates. For the first time in his nearly 20 years on the Albany County Commission, Chesnut was not the top vote-getter in the Democratic primary. Instead, Downtown Clinic director Pete Gosar earned 228 more votes than Chesnut, but both will move on to face two Republicans in the fall. Of all four candidates on the ballot in November, Chesnut earned the fewest votes during the August primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.