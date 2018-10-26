A $5,000 reward has been issued for 27-year-old Kellen Michael “Van Gogh” Sorber, currently at large, who’s been charged with setting fire to the Albany County Republican Party headquarters Sept. 6.
A federal judge issued a warrant Tuesday, telling U.S. marshals to “bring him forthwith to the nearest district court judge or magistrate.”
The Denver division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is seeking any information of the whereabout of the man charged with one count of maliciously damaging a building by fire.
Sorber was identified as the main suspect for the fire at Laramie’s 214 Ivinson St. building after ATF agents identified his DNA at the scene.
Sorber is known to reside in Laramie but is “also known to frequent the Fort Collins, Colorado, area,” according to a press release.
Sorber is a white man, approximately 5’10”, 250 lbs., with green eyes. Sorber was last seen with shoulder-length, dark strawberry-blonde hair and a beard.
“The charges against Sorber are serious,” special agent Debbie Livingston said in a release. “I urge anyone with information to come forward.”
ATF spokeswoman Mary Markos declined to provide more information about when Sorber was last scene and related circumstances.
To report information about the crime, individuals can contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov and through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
The felony charge against Sorber carries a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment.
Denise Greller, chair of the Albany County Democratic Party, said Sorber had not been affiliated with the local Democrats in any way.
Both Democratic and Republican party leaders in Laramie said they had never heard of Sorber, who is not a registered voter in Wyoming.
According to a federal affidavit, Sorber had been an employee at the Speedgoat Cafe at the time of the attack.
