Conspirare Performance Of ‘Considering Matthew Shepard’
7:30 p.m. Saturday, LHS Theater
Grammy-winning Conspirare, a choir inspired by the power of music to change lives, is set to perform during the University of Wyoming’s 20th remembrance of Matthew Shepard’s murder.
The Austin, Texas-based group will perform “Considering Matthew Shepard” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laramie High School Theater. The performance is free but ticketed. A limit of two tickets per person is available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Overflow seating with monitors will be available in the LHS Commons.
A “talk-back” with panelists, including “Considering Matthew Shepard” composer Craig Hella Johnson, will follow the performance. The vocal ensemble engages singers from around the world who join forces to deliver extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings, according to a news release.
The performance is among events scheduled to commemorate the death of Shepard, an openly gay UW student from Casper, who was murdered in 1998. Nicole Lamartine, director of choral activities at UW, began work in 2016 to bring Conspirare to Laramie for Shepard’s memorial events.
Email amcnair@conspirare.org for more information about Conspirare.
Call Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or email choir@uwyo.edu for more information about the production.
Family Saturday Workshop
10 a.m.-noon Saturday, UW Art Museum
Family Saturday Workshop, hosted the first Saturday of each month, is slated for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
During this workshop, families of all kinds can explore two exhibitions, ‘Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths’ and ‘Highpoint Editions: Contemporary Prints.” Following the brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or independent exploration is in the Museum Studio.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum.
Comedian Ken Jeong Stand-Up Comedy Performance
8 p.m. Saturday, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Saturday in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release.
He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
Bulgarika 2018
2-5 p.m. Sunday, BCPA Concert Hall
The public is invited to enjoy a performance and workshop by Bulgarika 2018, a group of musicians and dancers, form 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The four-person group, featured at www.balkandance.net, will play live music and teach and perform folk dances from Bulgaria, according to a news release. One of the performers, Michael Ginsberg, is the leader of a Balkan brass band in New York and has taught dance classes at the Mendocino Balkan Music and Dance Workshop in California.
A $5 donation is requested for admission. The Snowy Range International Folk Dancers, which meets from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Feeding Laramie Valley building at 968 N. Ninth St., are sponsoring this event.
Email Lisa Muller at lisamull@uwyo.edu for more information.
Beyond Borders Book Club
7-8 p.m. Wednesday, The Library Sports Grille & Brewery
Those who would like to virtually (by reading) travel all around the world, including to exotic, hostile or little-known countries, without the hassles of actual travel, are encouraged to join the Beyond Borders Book Club, which is gearing up for its first meeting. The meet- and-greet meeting is set for 7-8 p.m. Wednesday at The Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St., so prospective members can get to know each other and select the first book to read.
The group plans to meet the second Wednesday of each month as members read a book from a different country of the world. Books can be borrowed from the Albany County Public Library. Email Diana Spears at heuxd826@yahoo.com or go to www.albanycountylibrary.org/book-clubs.aspx for more information.
Second Story Book Group To Meet
6:30 p.m. Thursday, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 pm Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.
“Pachinko” is a story of love, sacrifice, ambition, and loyalty, according to a news release. It follows a Korean family in Japan beginning prior to WWII through bustling street markets to the halls of Japan’s finest universities to the pachinko parlors of the criminal underworld.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for November is “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern.
STUDIWYO: TIE HACK AND TIMOTHY JOHN
7-10 p.m. Thursday, Wyoming Union Gardens
An upcoming concert will consist of two talented Wyoming locals, Tie Hack and solo artist Timothy John, according to a news release. The event is from 7-10 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens and is free to the public. All ages are welcome.
Tie Hack is a five-piece band, originating in Laramie. Tie Hack brings a unique country-folk sound with a twist of rock, the release states. Find the band on Facebook to find out more about Tie Hack or to hear their most recent track “Cheyenne.”
Accompanying Tie Hack is soulful songwriter Timothy John, the release states. John is based out of Centennial and will share his original acoustic folk-rock songs with the Laramie community.
Go to www.musicbytimothyjohn.com to hear John’s debut album “Hand for Help” or to learn more about him.
Contact Donatellia Austin or Hannah Rhymes at astec@uwyo.edu or 307-365-4507 for more information.
‘ELLINGTON IN WYOMING’ CONCERT
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, BCPA Concert Hall
The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dr. Ben Markley, is set to present “Ellington in Wyoming” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble is Wyoming’s premiere big band, regularly earning the highest ratings at national jazz festivals, as well as much acclaim for accompaniment of some of the biggest names in jazz music both on and off campus, according to a news release.
The ensemble celebrates the legacy of Duke Ellington by performing selections from Ellington’s vast library, including the entire “Black Brown and Beige Suite,” which Ellington introduced at his historic first Carnegie Hall concert. Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
