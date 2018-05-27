On Saturday, May 12, letter carriers and volunteers in conjunction with the United States Postal Service collected 8,422 pounds of food to supply our local food pantries for the national Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
The generous donations of the Laramie community were deeply appreciated as we completed our 26th annual drive. Many volunteers from the Soup Kitchen and Interfaith-Good Samaritan donated time, resources, and a bevy of trucks to assist the post office in sorting and delivering the massive amount of food to their facilities. This was a herculean effort and could not be done without our wonderful community pitching in for this great cause. The food collected will provide thousands of meals to the hungry and comes at a time when holiday reserves are low.
We would like to thank our tremendous sponsors who really helped us get the word out and deserve our deepest appreciation. Ike Fredregill from the Boomerang wrote a great article that had all the details and history we’d hoped to convey but couldn’t possibly express as well as he did. We would also like to thank the fine staff of KOWB 1290, Hits 106.1, and Wyoming Public Radio for their interviews and PSAs in the week leading up.
Domino’s and O’Dwyers contributed snacks and lunch to fuel our volunteers, and we are also grateful to UniWyo Federal Credit Union and Sears for providing space for drop off locations to assist with our limited space.
Finally, we are grateful to the citizens of Laramie for all of their efforts and contributions. We are humbly reminded that the less fortunate are not forgotten in Laramie. We cannot thank all of you enough. See you next year, Saturday May 11, 2019.
Ben Brosmire, National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 463
Laramie
