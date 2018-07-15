Brad and Jennifer Sheaffer are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Shaylyn Ray Sheaffer of Scottsdale, Arizona, to Spencer Alan Kerbey of Scottsdale. He is the son of Alan and Therese Kerbey and Gary and Sally Lessner. The ceremony took place April 14 at the Legacy Golf Club in Phoenix with Stu Graff officiating. It was also her grandmother Marie Sheaffer’s 89th birthday, making it a double celebration.
Shaylyn is a graduate of Laramie High School, the University of Wyoming and Arizona State University. She is a speech pathologist at an outpatient rehabilitation clinic. Spencer, a graduate of Horizon High School and Arizona State University, is a project engineer. They enjoyed a honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico.
