Michael Chavez and Meridith Pushnik

Sam and Bonnie Chavez of Laramie are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Michael Chavez to Meridith Pushnik, both of Denver. Meridith is the daughter of Paul and Denise Pushnik of Denver. The groom’s best men were his son Royal and his brother Chris Chavez. Many friends and family attended the wedding and reception at the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver. Michael is a graduate of Laramie High School, the University of Wyoming and the University of Kansas. He is the Denver city and county public art manager at arts and venues. Meridith is a graduate of Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design. She is an experience design manager for Slalom Consulting. Following a honeymoon in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the couple will make their home in Denver.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.