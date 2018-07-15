wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Meyer of Ellicott City, Maryland, are pleased to announce the marriage of his mother, Rita Colleen Meyer, to Stephen Joseph Miller, on June 29 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Omaha, Nebraska. The 7 p.m. candlelight ceremony was officiated by Father August Koeune of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Cheyenne. The couple was attended by the bride’s childhood friend, Sherry Mitchell, and the groom’s brother, John Miller. The wedding flowers were a gift from Mrs. Jacqueline Ferrall. The couple will take an extended vacation to Ireland, Scotland and Wales in 2019. A reception will be hosted at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens on Sept. 1.

