Chamberlain/Lee

Dan E. and Christy Chamberlain of Fairview and Molly Alene Chamberlain of Centerville, Utah, are pleased to announce the marriage of their son and father Harley T. Chamberlain to Nancy Jacklyn Lee of Rock Springs, daughter of Richard Henry Lee and the late Marilyn Dee T. Lee of Rock Springs.
The ceremony will take place at the Star Valley Temple in Afton, with an open house to follow that evening from 5-8 p.m. May 26 at the Fairview/Salt River Building in Afton. Also, there is an open house from 1-4 p.m May 19 at 2055 Edgar St., in Rock Springs. Everyone welcome. Casual dress is appropriate.
Harley earned a bachelor’s degree in physiology and a masters degree in classical and modern languages at the University of Wyoming. Nancy received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at BYU-Idaho.
The couple will reside in Cheyenne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.