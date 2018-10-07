Bret Beavers and Aaron Patterson, of Cheyenne, plan to marry Oct. 13 at the Cheyenne Train Depot.
The bride, the daughter of the late Brad Beavers and Khris and Joe Looney, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, will be given away in marriage by grandfather Jim Beavers, stepfather Joe and mother Khris. The groom is the son of Joann and Rich Patterson, of Lehi, Utah.
Raymond Mefford will officiate the ceremony. The bride’s maid of honor is Heather Chance, of South Jordan, Utah, and her bridesmaid is Katie Beavers, of Powell. The groom’s best man is Brad Ivie, of American Fork, Utah, and his groomsman is Porter Vuyk, of Provo, Utah. Elijah Looney, of Broken Bow, is the ring bearer. A reception will follow at the LDS Church Building, 3312 Lincolnway.
The newlyweds will honeymoon on a Royal Caribbean Cruise, then reside in Alabama.
The bride is a 2013 graduate of East High School and attended Laramie County Community College. She is a marketing manager for Chick-fil-a. The groom is a 2012 graduate of American Fork High School and is employed with Swire Coca-Cola.
