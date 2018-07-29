Jameson Jay Updike, a boy, was born July 20 in Laramie to Amber and Justin Updike, of Laramie. He weighed 8 pounds, 13.6 ounces. He has two siblings, Paisley Updike, 4, and Oakley Updike, 2.
Most Popular
Articles
- State: Haynes ‘not eligible to be governor’
- House explodes west of Laramie, 2 badly burned
- $6 million workforce training bill ‘broken’
- Kenneth L. Cook
- Cal Edward Hoffman
- Attorneys battle over UW emails in lawsuit, judge gives discovery extension
- Terry Jenkins
- Louis C. Crozier Sr.
- Loren Collins
- Laramie Regional Airport redoing tarmac, plans on terminal expansion
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- New UW slogan draws criticism from faculty (53)
- UW launches ‘Cowboy’ campaign, debate surrounding new slogan turns national (25)
- University of Wyoming trustees’ proper role debated by GOP hopefuls (18)
- Attorneys battle over UW emails in lawsuit, judge gives discovery extension (3)
- Laramie sees recovery in tax collections (3)
- Study: 1 in 4 UW students experience sexual assault (2)
- Voters to decide fate of 6th penny (2)
- ACSD No. 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie's contract extended through 2021 (2)
- $6 million workforce training bill ‘broken’ (2)
- Love letter: Alcohol (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.