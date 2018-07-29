Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. NE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. NE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.