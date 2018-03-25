Monday
AARP TAXAIDE APPOINTMENTS are from 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Call 745-5116 to schedule a free appointment to have taxes done by a trained volunteer.
EXERCISE AND DANCE CLASS is at 9 a.m. This class uses a variety of exercise DVDs to guide participants through stretching and strengthening exercises. After the DVD is completed, participants practice line dancing.
CHESS is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
FALL PREVENTION CLASS is at 10:30 a.m. This class, designed to strengthen participants’ balance, is led by a variety of trained professionals.
FALL PREVENTION CHAIR EXERCISES CLASS is at 11:45 a.m. The entire class is taught in chairs (wheelchairs and scooters are welcome).
BINGO is at 12:30 p.m.
MELODEES SINGING PRACTICE is at 1:30 p.m. This is a group of folks who like to sing and share the gift of music as they perform around the community.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE CLASS is at 3:30 p.m. These chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis are led by Donna Earley.
Tuesday
TAI CHI is at 8 a.m. This is a series of slow, gentle movement, designed to promote balance, coordination, flexibility and strength.
INTERMEDIATE LINE DANCING CLASS is at 9:10 a.m. This is a fun, casual opportunity to practice familiar dance steps and learn some new ones.
MUSICAL EXERCISE is at 10:30 a.m. Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced while sitting in a chair or while standing next to a chair, along with a musical background.
RESISTANCE TRAINING is at 11 a.m. Hand weights and stretch bands are used to strengthen muscles while sitting in a chair.
PINOCHLE is at 12:30 p.m.
YOGA WITH BABETTE is at 1 p.m. Participants of all levels gradually build strength and flexibility.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE is at 1 p.m. Call Carole Brose at 745-7549 for a partner.
BALLET BARRE is at 2 p.m. These exercises for strength, conditioning, flexibility and balance are taught by a University of Wyoming dance major.
CHAIR YOGA is at 3:10 p.m. Strengthening exercises, yoga poses, stretching and guided meditation are practiced while standing or seated on a chair.
ZUMBA is at 5:30 p.m. This dance fitness program for all ages is led by Ruby Sanchez.
Wednesday
BEGINNING LINE DANCING CLASS is at 9 a.m. This program features easy routines and steps.
AARP TAX AIDE APPOINTMENTS are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 745-5116 to schedule a free appointment to have taxes done by a trained volunteer.
CHESS is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
FALL PREVENTION CLASS is at 10:30 a.m. This class designed to strengthen participants’ balance is led by a variety of trained professionals.
ROCK STEADY BOXING is at 12:30 p.m. This is a fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
OPEN GYM is at 2 p.m. Stability and balance training, personal training, group training and boxing classes are led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE CLASS is at 3:30 p.m. These chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis.
ZUMBA is at 5:30 p.m. This dance fitness program for all ages is led by Ruby Sanchez.
Thursday
EXERCISE AND DANCE is at 9 a.m. This class uses a variety of exercise DVDs to guide participants through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, participants practice line dancing.
MUSICAL EXERCISE is at 10:30 a.m. Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced while sitting in a chair or while standing next to a chair, along with a musical background.
RESISTANCE TRAINING is at 11 a.m. Hand weights and stretch bands are used to strengthen muscles while sitting in a chair.
SHANGHAI RUMMY is at 1 p.m.
WATERCOLOR CLASS is at 1 p.m. Participants can bring their own materials and paint with others who share the passion and talent of watercolors.
TAP AND RHYTHM is at 2 p.m. This class is for all abilities. No prior training is necessary and no special shoes are required. Rountines can be done sitting or standing.
CHAIR YOGA is at 3:10 p.m. Strengthening exercises, yoga poses, stretching and guided meditation are practiced while standing or seated on a chair.
ZUMBA is at 5:30 p.m. This dance fitness program for all ages is led by Ruby Sanchez.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE is at 6:30 p.m. Call Carole Brose at 745-7549 for a partner.
Friday
SENIORS ON THE GO does not meet this week because of Good Friday.
INTERMEDIATE LINE DANCING CLASS is at 9 a.m. This is a fun, casual opportunity to practice familiar dance steps and learn some new ones.
VET’S COFFEE WITH PROGRAM is at 9 a.m. Veterans are welcome to come hear a presentation by various speakers and visit with other vets.
RECYCLED GREETING CARDS is at 9 a.m. New greeting cards are created from used, donated cards to be sold at the Eppson Center.
CHESS is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
FALL PREVENTION CLASS is at 10:30 a.m. This class designed to strengthen participants’ balance is led by a variety of trained professionals.
DANCE, MOVE AND STRETCH is at 11:30 a.m. This program involves creative movement in a follow-along setting to fun music.
ROCK STEADY BOXING is at 12:30 p.m. This is a fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
OPEN GYM is at 2 p.m. Stability and balance training, personal training, group training and boxing classes are led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students.
FRIDAY NIGHT OUT is at 5 p.m. at Chili’s. This is a fun night out with friends and good food (call the Eppson Center to reserve a space), followed by “The Tender Land” performance is at 7 p.m. at Buchanan Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are available at the Eppson Center for $3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.