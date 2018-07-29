Swiatek 50th anniversary

Don and Bonnie Swiatek’s three daughters and sons-in-law, Justine Swiatek and Stephen Moe, Hannah Wilcox and Stevenson Boyce and Sarah Swiatek and Tim Grimes and 3-year-old Suzi Q. Moe, the flower girl, helped celebrate their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary June 23 with renewing their vows, including a 6,000-year-old salt ceremony, a noon meal, mini chair yoga, mini meditation and horse-drawn wagon rides.
The activities were from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. A fun time was had by all.
