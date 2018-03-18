Openings available at local Montessori school
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day.
Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Nonprofit organization seeking local host families for exchange students
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 from a variety of countries such as Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan and others, according to a news release.
The exchange students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families, the release states. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.
The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. The students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
Call 1-800-733-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com for a host family application.
Club offering scholarships
The Zonta Club of Laramie is offering scholarships worth $500 each in the spring. One scholarship is the Jane M. Klausman Woman in Business Scholarship for women pursuing a business degree. The application is due May 1. The other is the Laramie Woman of Promise scholarship and is open to any woman pursuing further education. The application is due May 31. Email tbretting@gmail.com for more information.
Dual-Language Immersion registration now available
Albany County School District No. 1 is offering a Spanish/English-language immersion program for students entering kindergarten in the fall, according to a news release. DLI students are taught grade-level academic content in two languages.
Through dual-immersion programs, students develop bilingual and biliteracy skills that promote academic achievement and cross-cultural competence. Go to www.acsd1.org or call 721-4410 or 721-4490 for more information and to access the application form. Applications are due before March 22 in order to be included in the program lottery April 12.
Commissioners offering scholarships
The Board of County Commissioners of Albany County will award four scholarships of $500 per semester to the University of Wyoming or to any of the Wyoming community colleges, according to a news release.
Three initial scholarships will be awarded to a graduate of an Albany County high school in the spring immediately prior to the fall school term for which the scholarship is requested. Applications are available in the counseling offices of Laramie High School, Whiting Alternative High School or Rock River School. Completed applications are due April 2 in the County Clerk’s Office.
One renewal scholarship will be awarded on the basis of the scholastic record of the student for the year just completed in which the student has had a scholarship.
The renewal scholarship applications are available in the County Clerk’s Office. The completed renewal application must be delivered to the County Clerk’s Office by May 16.
The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of academic ability, scholastic record, character and financial need.
Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship available
The Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship is in remembrance of Clifford Hansen, who was known as a Teton County rancher, past president of Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the governor of Wyoming and a U.S. senator.
The Memorial Scholarship was established through contributions received in memory of Senator Hansen and other departed WSGA leaders. It recognizes an outstanding college student pursuing an education related to Wyoming’s agriculture or natural resources. WSGA believes that continuing education is an important asset for youth and we are proud to announce that 2018 marks the fourth year of awarding the scholarship, according to a news release. The $1,000 cash scholarship will be awarded for the 2018-2019 academic year and sent to the scholarship winner in the fall 2018 semester.
To be eligible, students, parents or guardian must be a member in good standing of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. The applicant must be a sophomore, junior or senior for the fall semester of 2018 or a senior who is graduating in the fall of 2018 and has been accepted into graduate school for the spring 2019 semester. The student must be enrolled full-time at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming Community College, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and be majoring in agriculture or a natural resource related field.
To apply for this scholarship, the applicant must submit an official transcript and essay of 500 words or less addressing the following questions:
— What have you gained from your college experience?
— What leadership roles have you acquired since starting college? o How have those leadership roles influenced you?
— How do your post-college plans involve agriculture or natural resources?
— What characteristics distinguish you as deserving this scholarship?
All applications will be due April 6 to the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, P.O. Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003 or to haley@wysga.org.
The winner will be approved by the WSGA trustees based on a recommendation from the WSGA Executive Committee. The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2018 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show from June 6-9 in Riverton.
How to submit to School News
If you have an item for School News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.