Preschool Program
openings, scholarships available
The Wyoming Department of Education recently approved a grant to the Albany County Preschool Program to promote kindergarten readiness and school success for children in the Laramie area, according to a news release. The grant supports the employment of highly qualified and certified preschool teachers and access to a developmentally appropriate curriculum in a nationally accredited program. This combination supports the students’ mastery of the Wyoming Early Learning Foundations and their improved chances for success when they enter elementary school. The Preschool Program operates in four Laramie locations: Linford Elementary School, Slade Elementary School, Basic Beginnings North and Basic Beginnings South, the release states. All four locations are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and feature teachers with early childhood teaching endorsements from the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board. Morning and afternoon sessions are hosted at each location. Enrollment is available to any child who will be 3 years old by Sept. 15 and not yet in kindergarten. Scholarships to cover the cost of tuition are available to qualifying families. Registration is being accepted for all locations. Email laramietanfpreschool@gmail.com or call 742-9332 and ask for Jan for more information regarding the program, scholarship details or to register.
Opportunity available for students to join A1 Auto Transport’s Scholarship Program
One of the top companies in the auto transport company and moving industry, A-1 Auto Transport, is offering eligible students of Laramie and surrounding areas an opportunity to earn scholarship money in the sum of $250, $500 or $1,000 annually, according to a news release. The scholarship is open to any student enrolled in a college, university or other accredited school with a GPA of at least 3.0.
To enter for a chance at the scholarship program offered by A1, students must write an essay of 1,000 words or more relating to car shipping or the transport industry, the release states. The essay can include information about any of A1’s auto transport services. Essays must not be published anywhere else online and contain 100 percent unique content.
To submit an essay, email the content along with a full name, mailing address, phone number, school name and email address to scholarships@a1autotransport.com by March 10.
A1’s Scholarship Committee will review all essays before the end of March. Qualified essays will undergo a voting process before winners of the scholarship program are chosen. All winners are announced on A1’s website. Winners can also expect email notification of their winnings, the release states.
All awarded scholarship money is sent directly to the financial office of the student’s school. Go to www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship to find out more about A1 Auto Transport’s available scholarship programs.
Openings available at local Montessori school
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day.
Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
How to submit
to School News
If you have an item for School News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
