Openings available at Open School
The Open School has openings for the 2018-19 school year in the preschool classroom. The Open School is a nonprofit school founded in Laramie in 1971. The school uses Creative Curriculum and has a balance of play, academics and enrichment activities, according to a news release. Enrichment activities include art, music, Spanish, movement, library, cooking, swim lessons, outdoor play and field trips. The Open School is staffed by experienced, qualified teachers. Flexible schedules are available. The Open School’s hours are 7:20 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Go to www.laramieopenschool.org to find more information about the school. Contact Shelly at 745-7256 or email openschool1@hotmail.com for enrollment information or to schedule a tour.
Openings available at local Montessori school
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day.
Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Nonprofit organization seeking local host families for exchange students
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 from a variety of countries such as Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan and others, according to a news release.
The exchange students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families, the release states. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.
The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. The students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
Call 1-800-733-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com for a host family application.
Club offering scholarships
The Zonta Club of Laramie is offering scholarships worth $500 each in the spring. One scholarship is the Jane M. Klausman Woman in Business Scholarship for women pursuing a business degree. The application is due Tuesday. The other is the Laramie Woman of Promise scholarship and is open to any woman pursuing further education. The application is due May 31. Email tbretting@gmail.com for more information.
Softball board offering scholarship
Laramie Girls Softball is offering a scholarship of $500 for the 2018 fall semester, according to a news release. Any former athlete who participated with LGS in the past and will be enrolled in a postsecondary education program in fall 2018 is eligible to apply for this scholarship. The application is due Tuesday. Email laramiegirlssoftball@gmail.com to request an application or for more information.
Gary Beach memorial scholarship available
The Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation will be awarding the annual Gary Beach Memorial Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year is available to University of Wyoming students enrolled at the junior level or higher.
The Gary Beach Scholarship was created in 2006 in honor of Gary Beach, a longtime Department of Environmental Quality employee, according to a news release. Beach served for several years as the administrator of the water quality division and was instrumental in working with local conservation districts to establish the local watershed planning approach to address Wyoming’s impaired water bodies.
UW students focusing on natural resource management are encouraged to apply. The applicant must be enrolled at UW in one of the following academic majors: environment and natural resources, water resources, rangeland ecology and watershed management or a related field, the release states.
Applications and scholarship criteria can be obtained by calling the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation at 307-632-5716 or at www.wynaturalresourcefoundation.com.
Applications, a copy of official transcripts from all colleges or universities attended and one letter of recommendation should be submitted no later than June 30 to the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation or Executive Director Bobbie Frank, 517 E. 19th St., Cheyenne, WY 82001 or bobbie.frank@conservewy.com.
Wyoming’s 1st-ever GenCyber Camp announced
Wyoming GenCyber is a program that provides a summer cybersecurity camp experience to participants to ensure young people are exposed to cybersecurity career options, according to a news release. Funding for the program is through grants from the National Science Foundation and National Security Agency. A local camp is planned for July 16-20, sponsored by the University of Wyoming.
The camp addresses the national shortage of computing-related jobs which is exacerbated by a lack of diversity in the computer science fields, the release states. According to the National Center for Women in Technology (NCWIT) in 2016, only 26 percent of the computing workforce were women and even less minority women. In contrast, more women earn college degrees than men — just not in computer science, according to Wired magazine’s article “Women and Minorities in Tech, By the Numbers.” As a result, technology related fields are dominated by white men.
The Cowpokes CyberGen camp solves cybersecurity inspired challenges, creates sustainable lessons, and allows students to show off their very own cyber-inspired projects. The URL to find out more or sign up for the camp is www.cowpokes.camp.
How to submit to School News
