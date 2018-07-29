Lyden/Flynn engagement

Dave and Annette Lyden, of Diagonal, Iowa, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Stephanie Marshell Lyden, to Steven William Flynn, both of Chicago. Steven is the son of Bill and Cathy Flynn of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
The wedding is planned for Aug. 7 at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho, with Cooper Cheatham officiating.
Stephanie is a graduate of Natrona County High School, the University of Wyoming and the University of Washington School of Medicine. She is completing her fourth year of residency in neurology at Rush University Medical Center.
Steven graduated from Laramie High School, the University of Wyoming and University of Washington School of Medicine. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Chicago School of Medicine. He is an attending ER physician at Methodist Hospital in Gary, Indiana.
Following a backpacking honeymoon in the Wind River Range of Wyoming, the couple will make their home in Chicago.
