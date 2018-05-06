Local Briefs: May 6

How to submit to Local Briefs
Kat&Jared to perform today
Formerly of the platinum American rock band Flyleaf, Kat&Jared have a modern worship style that is gaining nationwide attention, according to a news release. The duo will be in Laramie for a live worship event from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today at New Life Church, 4835 Fort Sanders Road. The service is free to the public. Contact Matt Baumgartner at 307-703-0142 or matt@newlifelaramie.org or go to www.facebook.com/ndprayerlaramie for more information.
Walk With a Doc events planned
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. This event will feature Dr. Jean Allais, internal medicine/infectious disease, who will teach participants all about the new shingles vaccination Shingrix.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks, and there is an option to win a door prize.
Ivinson Home for Ladies to host party
The Ivinson Home for Ladies is set to host a Merry Month of May champagne Tea Party to benefit the Council of Catholic Ladies of St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. The tea party is set for 2 p.m. today at the Ivinson Home for Ladies, 2017 Grand Ave. Champagne and delightful treats will be served beside the beautiful harp music provided by Alice Freeman. Tickets to the event are $25 and seating is limited. Call Debi Ockers for reservations at 745-3575.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Lions Club, Boomerang seek Community Service Award nominees
Do you know someone who has given back to Laramie through community service? Someone who takes generosity and commitment to community to a new level?
Help them get recognition for what they do.
The Laramie Lions Club and Laramie Boomerang seek nominations for the 74th annual Community Service Award.
The deadline for nominations is May 25. A banquet to recognize this year’s recipient is slated for June 23.
The 2017 Community Service Award winner was Mary Burman, a Laramie resident and multi-talented volunteer.
Burman has worked as a teacher, been a longtime member and volunteer with First Baptist Church, founded and led a 4-H Club in the 1960s and 1970s, chaired the Albany County Education Association and served on Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education for 23 years, among many other things.
Submit written nominations by May 25 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070 or the Lions Committee, P.O. Box 716, Laramie, WY, 82073. Submissions can also be emailed to peterb@laramieboomerang.com.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
UW Art Museum to host community strategic planning session
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is set to host a community strategic planning session from 4-7 p.m. Monday in the museum classroom.
The UW Art Museum is seeking insight on how to better serve the Laramie community and the state of Wyoming. The public is invited to give feedback about past Art Museum experiences to help improve and plan for the future, according to a news release. Participants will have an opportunity to let the museum know what it is doing well and what it could do better.
The session will be led by Kim Porter, community initiatives director from the Wyoming Business Council.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
Cedar Street to close next week
As part of the Harney Street Bridge project, Cedar Street between Curtis Street and Clark Street is set to close for several weeks beginning Monday, according to a news release.
The exact point of closure will be where the new Harney Street Bridge will intersect with Cedar Street. Local traffic will be allowed to access businesses and residences on either side of the closure.
The closure will be in effect for about a month and will allow crews to construct the new intersection of Harney and Cedar streets and install traffic lights.
The $23.5 million Harney Street Bridge project remains on schedule with a tentative completion and opening date this summer.
Email WYDOT resident engineer Steve Cook at steve.cook@wyo.gov for more information.
Breastfeeding café set for Monday
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café event is set from 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday and May 21 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point. The event welcomes all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. May 14 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The meeting welcomes all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Prime Time set for Monday
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is set for 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Summit Room of IMH, 255 N. 30th St.
May’s program will feature Cancer Center Director Amy Smith discussing “When to Be Checked for Cancer,” according to a news release. Call 742-2142 to RSVP or for more information.
LCBA ribbon cutting event planned
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following event scheduled:
— COWGIRL FITNESS RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30 p.m. Monday at 154 N. Fourth St.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
Meeting set to discuss elk hunting licenses
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a series of meetings around the state to discuss the system for splitting elk licenses between residents and nonresidents. The Laramie meeting is expected to attract a fairly large crowd, according to a news release, so it is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday at the new Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St.
Currently, licenses are allocated differently for residents and nonresidents. The number of nonresident licenses varies depending on several factors, but is much lower than the number of licenses reserved for residents. Public comments will be accepted at www.wgfd.wyo.gov from 8 a.m. May 7 to 5 p.m. June 6.
Classes planned at WIC clinic
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. Tuesday and at noon May 16 at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information.
15th Street Bridge to close for several weeks
The 15th Street Bridge over Interstate 80 is set to close for about a month to allow for regular maintenance work on the bridge surface, according to a news release.
The closure will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to continue through June 5. During this time, no traffic will be allowed across the bridge and a detour will be in effect. Crews with Reiman Corp. will be repairing the bridge deck.
This work follows a 2017 damage repair that happened after a tractor trailer hit the bridge.
Genealogical society meeting to feature looking for Civil War soldiers
Those looking for Civil War soldiers in their family tree or want to find out more about their ancestors’ military service can get tips on using the internet to find information on Civil War soldiers from Ted Bainbridge, Ph.D., at the May meeting of the County Genealogical Society. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Bainbridge has been a genealogical researcher, teacher, speaker and writer since 1969, according to a news release. He frequently speaks to organizations in Colorado, and his genealogical and historical articles are published throughout the United States and in several foreign countries. He is a former president of the Longmont Genealogical Society and has been a staff member in two LDS Family History Centers, the release states.
Meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Archaeological Society to host meeting
The public is invited to join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for the May meeting, which will be the last meeting before summer break. The meeting is from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets. The speaker for this month is Dr. Charles Reher, associate professor emeritus in the UW Anthropology Department, according to a news release. Reher will be delivering a lecture titled “The Laramie Archaeological Landscape,” about the incredible archaeological resources we have close to home after a short business meeting. Contact Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or 515-231-2003 or go to www.facebook.com/events/197705514344042 for more information.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Laramie Woman’s Club to host meeting
The Laramie Woman’s Club is set to host its last meeting of the 2017-2018 club year at noon Tuesday at Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St. The club will be honoring members with membership of 10–50 years, according to a news release. The public is encouraged to join the meeting as a guest for lunch and for a sample of the group’s mission and meet the lovely women who accomplish it through fundraising and by volunteering in the community.
Although the club only formally meets September-May, the group does have plans to participate in two July events — Laramie’s 150th birthday by manning a booth at this summer’s Downtown Laramie Farmer’s Market and participating in Art Fest on the Lawn at the Laramie Plains Museum. In August, the club will assist the Laramie Community Recreation Center in hosting an estimated 500 seniors in the Senior Olympics. Call Annie at 761-3145 or Lynda at 760-7260 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout May.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following locations:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and May 21 in Room 243 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall.
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
UW trustees set agenda for meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to discuss UW’s proposed 2018-2019 budget and consider a number of other issues during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday-Friday.
The meeting will be in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
Various committees of the board are scheduled to meet beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, continuing through 2:30 p.m. The regular board meeting begins at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The trustees’ Budget Committee is scheduled to report to the full board Wednesday afternoon.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/may_9-11_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Child sexual abuse prevention class planned at library
A free child sexual abuse prevention class is scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Participants can leave empowered with information that will help them keep children safe, according to a news release. Youth 14 and older are welcome. Topics include:
— Who sexually abuses children/what to look for
— Warning signs in kids
— What to do if you suspect sexual abuse
— How to teach kids and advocate for their safety
— Sexual abuse in schools
Email keepkidsafe@hotmail.com for more information.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral to participate in Thy Kingdom Come
Thy Kingdom Come is a global prayer movement that invites Christians around the world to pray between Ascension Day on Thursday and the Day of Pentecost on May 20 for more people to come to know Jesus Christ, according to a news release. This movement was started by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the Anglican Church throughout the world. It has grown into an international and ecumenical call to prayer, the release states.
During this time, the people of St. Matthew’s Cathedral will be praying for different agencies in the community as well as individuals. Attendees will begin with a short service at 6 p.m. Thursday outside the cathedral on Ivinson Avenue and Third Street, weather permitting. This will also be the kickoff for a guided prayer walk around the cathedral square, which individuals can take part in as they wish during this 11-day period.
Book group to discuss ‘When They Were Young’
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “When They Were Young” by local author Steven Horn, who will be at the meeting to talk about the book and take questions, according to a news release.
“When They Were Young” is the most recent addition to the Sam Dawson mystery series.
Set in the Laramie area, Dawson must unravel the truth as those closest to him get drawn into a dangerous web of revenge.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for June is “Songs of Trees” by David George Haskell.
Dollar-A-Month Club sponsoring yearly event
The Dollar-A-Month Club is sponsoring its yearly event to honor all the women in the community from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome to come and celebrate and enjoy the fellowship with friends and neighbors. There will be traditional scones, sandwiches and delectable sweets similar to English afternoon teas. All ladies in the community are invited. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Laramie Woman’s Club elects 2018-2019 officers
Installation of Laramie Women’s Club officers and honoring members with 10-50 years of membership will be featured at the last luncheon meeting of the 2018-2019 club year, scheduled for noon Friday at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st.
New officers include President Annie Nelson, First Vice President Adrienne Polis, Second Vice President Janine Kropf, Third Vice President Lynda Hidalgo, Recording Secretary Bonnie Braisted, Treasurer Roxanne Rector and Corresponding Secretary Ina Buckner.
Eight members just returned from the 113th Annual Convention of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs at Little America in Cheyenne, where several members garnered the following awards:
— Jan Debolt: first place quilted wall hanging
— Adrienne Polis: first place photography (“Lily Pads and Princeville”)
— Irene Madden: first place crepe paper bouquet
LWC also won an award for most new members (16).
Luncheon guests will include Laramie Plains Museum Executive Director Mary Mountain, who will discuss the physical changes to the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, and Wyoming State President of General Federation of Women’s Clubs Mary Lee Dixon.
LWC’s Executive Board will cater and serve the luncheon, and all women of Albany County are invited to come as guests. RSVP to Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260.
UW plans 3 commencement ceremonies Saturday
For the first time in many years, academic colleges of the University of Wyoming will combine spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Instead of individual colleges hosting their own ceremonies scattered throughout two days, there will be three combined ceremonies Saturday all at UW’s newly renovated Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release.
The first, set for 8:30 a.m., is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
The second, starting at noon, is for all UW graduate students.
The third, beginning at 3:30 p.m., is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
UW’s College of Law will continue to host its own commencement ceremony, as is traditional with law schools nationally.
The move to three main combined ceremonies, recommended by UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force, is expected to save the university about $200,000 annually while providing the best possible venue to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each. The ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system.
Honorary degree recipients will be honored at the undergraduate ceremonies.
Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming at Casper, which for many years has had its own commencement ceremony, is instead moving to a more intimate “Celebration of Excellence” that will take place 4 p.m. Thursday at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. The event will feature graduating UW-Casper students as guests of honor, and diplomas will be awarded there.
UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force includes representatives of several academic units, the Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students of UW, the Faculty Senate, the UW Alumni Association, the Department of Athletics and the Office of the President.
Fundraiser to benefit Common Ground 4-H
Common Ground 4-H is planning a balloon fundraiser from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Helium balloons to celebrate graduation, Mother’s Day and the special people in life will be available, according to a news release. Buyers can add homemade chocolates to make their gifts even more special. Go to www.commonground4h.com or email Cynthia Williford at commonground4h@gmail.com for more information.
Hapi-ness 5k in its 31st year
The 31st annual Hapi-ness 5k is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Laramie Middle School, 1355 N. 22nd St. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children 15 and younger.
Proceeds will benefit a family in the school community fighting cancer or illness, as well as families displaced by the fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor. Go to www.facebook.com/hapi5k for more information.
Wyoming Wilderness Association to lead Red Desert outing
Wyoming Wilderness Association is leading a free overnight camping trip to the Adobe Town Wilderness Study Area in the Red Desert May 12-13. The trip will be guided by University of Wyoming professor Steve Buskirk and professor emeritus Dennis Knight. Participants will learn about vegetation and mammalian ecology while exploring the area’s Skull Rim.
They will view desert plant and animal life, fossils and formations, according to a news release.
The trip is intended for all ability levels.
Go to www.wildwyo.org for more information.
Call 307-672-2751 or email heidi@wildwyo.org to register.
Listening session for enhancing work with Native Americans set for May 16
A University of Wyoming subcommittee is planning to host a listening session May 16 to help UW enhance its work with Native Americans in the region.
The Native American Affairs Advisory subcommittee will meet from 3:30-5 p.m. in Room 506 of Coe Library. UW President Laurie Nichols has charged the subcommittee with generating a five-year strategic plan to boost the university’s work with Native Americans.
The listening session is to gain input from faculty, staff, students and the community.
Participants can come and go throughout the 90-minute session.
Email Nutter at nutter@uwyo.edu for more information.
Veterans can enjoy rec center for free in May
Veterans and veterans with disabilities of all ages and experience can enjoy the Laramie Community Recreation Center for free during May, according to a news release.
Vets can join the recreation center to work out or even relax in the steam room.
The schedule to visit the entire facility with special attention in the weight room and swimming pool is as follows:
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 17
— 9-11 a.m. May 19
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 24
— 9-11 a.m. May 26
City councilors to meet in 3 wards
The community is invited to join Laramie City Council members for fifth Tuesday ward meetings from 6-7:30 p.m. May 29 in their respective wards, according to a news release.
Mayor Andi Summerville and councilors Charles McKinney and Phoebe Stoner will meet in Ward 1 at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St.
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce and Councilors Joe Shumway and Dave Paulekas will meet in Ward 2 in the Council Chambers in Laramie City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
Councilors Klaus Hanson, Bryan Shuster and Pat Gabriel will meet in Ward 3 in Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St.
Call the Office of the City Clerk at 721-5220 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org.
UW to host symposium on drone technologies
Experts in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are set to discuss recent developments in the industry, along with the future of drone technology, during a symposium May 30-31 at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming UAV Symposium will take place at the UW Conference Center, 2229 Grand Ave. This is the second such symposium hosted at UW — the first took place in 2016.
Drone specialists from government agencies, private companies and academia in Wyoming, Colorado and beyond will provide insights about drone data acquisition and processing. Additionally, Hexagon Geospatial Inc., Aerial Solutions of Wyoming and other companies will showcase their products and services.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/wygisc/uav_symposium/uav_2018.html for more information or to register.
Email sivan@uwyo.edu or phodza@uwyo.edu for more information.
Eppson Center enchilada sale kicks off
The 2018 Enchilada Sale at the Eppson Center for Seniors is underway. This is the second annual Sale. Customers have three types of enchiladas to choose from. The House Specials are enchiladas stuffed with beef, cheese, peas, onions and potatoes. Customers can also order enchiladas filled only with beef and cheese or an enchilada filled with cheese and onions.
The recipes used for the enchiladas come from Charlotte Barella, according to a news release. The recipes were used by St. Laurence School for its famous annual Enchilada Sale. No partial orders will be taken, and only full dozen orders will be accepted. The price per dozen is $25. The enchiladas freeze well, the release states.
Orders can be placed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. May 30 is the last day to place an order, and pick up will be June 9.
UW selected to host 3 Russian scholarship recipients
The University of Wyoming was recently selected to host three undergraduate students from Russia for the 2018-2019 school year through the prestigious Year of Exchange in America for Russians Program funded by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, according to a news release. This is the third consecutive year in which UW will host YEAR students.
The three Russian students who will be hosted by UW will arrive in Laramie in late July. Prior to moving into the UW dormitories, the students will be hosted by families in the Laramie area who will help them learn more about American culture and family life while integrating into the local community.
Families in the Laramie area who want to have an international experience without leaving home can apply to host a YEAR student in the summer. Hosting offers many benefits, including the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for your country and offer a unique experience to children, the release states.
American Councils for International Education seeks families and individuals as diverse as America itself to host YEAR students from late July to late August. The ideal hosts will be open to cultural exchange and ready to help a young student adapt to life abroad while providing a bed, daily meals, and friendly conversation. All hosts will receive a stipend to support them in the costs of hosting.
Go to the YEAR Program website or email American Councils at year@americancouncils.org for more information about hosting. Host family applications are due June 1.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years. Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by June 23 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
