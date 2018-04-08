How to submit to Local Briefs
MOPS garage sale set for Saturday
The third annual MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) garage sale is from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, Seventh and Custer streets entrance. It’s a gigantic indoor garage sale that raises a majority of the funds needed to make the organization operate, according to a news release. The group will also donate a portion of the funds to a number of organizations in Laramie that support mothers and children.
Discussion on WYSAIL chapter set for today
Individuals with disabilities, families, friends and other interested members of the community are invited to come join a discussion from 1:40-3 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., about the possibility of forming a WYSAIL chapter in Laramie, according to a news release. The group hopes to continue a roundtable discussion of concerns and issues facing individuals with disabilities, and of providing fun leisure activities. Call Susan Dunnebecke at 760-2140 for more information.
Tax services return to Eppson Center
Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and ready to prepare and e-file 2017 tax returns for free, according to a news release. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. Tax-Aide volunteers can’t work on business or complicated individual returns, the release states. Starting Monday, volunteers will be available from 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment or for more information.
Senior volunteers needed
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Sewing guild hosting sale
Community members with fabric yardage, sewing supplies and equipment, sewing magazines, yarn, working sewing machines and/or sergers with use and care manuals sitting around their homes can donate them to the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s bi-annual Fabric, Textile and Sewing Sale, planned for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
Items for sale will include fabric yardage (no scraps or pieces), sewing notions, complete patterns, trims, buttons, sewing magazines and working sewing machines and sergers with use and care manuals, according to a news release. Those wanting a venue to sell their sewing supplies and yardage (no crafts or projects) can rent a table for $25. Participants will need to be present to take care of their own tables and merchandise. Contact Sue at 954-703-9932 or srgreen54@yahoo.com or Mary Jo at 745-8159 or vanna2@charter.net for donation pick-ups or to register/pay for a table prior to Monday.
Webinar set for Tuesday
A webinar is planned from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday for participants to learn about surety bonds and how to utilize the Small Business Administration Surety Bond Guarantee Program. This webinar is free of charge, but participants must register at www.wyomingsbdc.org to obtain the link.
Kevin Valdes, underwriting marketing specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will discuss what a contract bond is and why they are required. Attendees will learn details about the SBA Surety Bond Guarantee Program, including eligibility requirements, how to get pre-qualified and how to apply.
Companies that have had no prior bond work or have been in business for less than three years, organizations that need to increase their bonding capacity or those with limited financial resources can all benefit from this SBA program, according to a news release. Contact Andrea Lewis, procurement specialist for the SBDC Procurement Technical Assistance program, at 307-772-7372 or amlewis@uwyo.edu for more information.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, as well as May 1 and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Laramie Lyceum events planned
The Laramie Lyceum 2018 Spring Program is planned for Tuesdays throughout April in the Museum Class Room of the Centennial Complex at the University of Wyoming. The events are open to the public. Admission is $6 for each session.
The classes are:
Tuesday
9 a.m.: Mark Northam will talk about the new High Bay Research Facility.
10:30 a.m.: Steven Horn will talk about his third and latest Sam Dawson mystery “When They Were Young.”
APRIL 17
9 a.m.: Patty Butler will discuss how best to handle loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease.
10:30 a.m.: Tim Robinson will discuss what WWAMI is and how it has progressed throughout the years.
APRIL 24
9 a.m.: Chip Kobulnicky will talk about the Jelm Mountain Observatory.
10:30 a.m.: Darren Parkin will talk about the Casper Aquifer.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Archaeological Society to feature Dr. Spencer R. Pelton
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is set to host its April meeting from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets.
The speaker for this month is Dr. Spencer R. Pelton, a recent graduate of the UW Anthropology Ph.D. program, according to a news release. Spencer will be delivering a lecture titled “Much Ado About Carbon: An Occupational Chronology for the Hell Gap Site and some Implications for Paleoindian Prehistory” after a short business meeting.
The meeting is open to the public.
Email Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or go to www.facebook.com/events/1804279922957808 for more information.
UW to host forensic anthropologist
UW Libraries and University Store plan to present Kathy Reichs, a bestselling author and forensic anthropologist and inspiration behind the TV series “Bones.” Reich will give a free public talk at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the College of Education Auditorium.
She will also be speaking at an evening fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. April 10 at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are $90 per person. Call 766-3279 for more information.
Genealogical Society to host meeting
The public can learn more about writing their personal and family memoirs at the April meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayward Ave.
Colorado author Jean Messinger hopes to inspire and motivate people to write their memoirs, according to a news release. People tend to think that their lives were ordinary and not worth the attention, but “ordinary” people meet extraordinary challenges of “ordinary” life — illness, loss, change and adversity, as well as accomplishments and positive rewards. Messinger was born and raised in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, graduated from Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin, and has lived in Colorado since 1952.
After teaching school for several years, she earned a master’s degree in art and architectural history from Denver University, the release states.
The society meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 307-399-3881 for more information.
Albany County hosts state convention
The Albany County Republican Party plans to host Peggy Grande, former executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, as the Reagan Day Dinner keynote speaker April 19 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. The convention’s theme is Women of Wyoming, in honor of the upcoming anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state, according to a news release. The state convention is being hosted in Laramie for the first time in more than 50 years.
Grande will be available to sign copies of her memoir “The President Will See you Now” at the end of the evening.
The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 each and must be purchased in advance by Tuesday, the release states. Go to http://bit.ly/ReaganDay2018 to reserve tickets. Tickets are not available at the door.
Judy Shepard scheduled as keynote speaker for symposium
This October marks the 20th anniversary of the death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, who was murdered outside Laramie during the 1998 fall semester.
This year’s Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, scheduled for Wednesday-Saturday on campus, will have special meaning when Judy Shepard, the mother of Matthew, delivers the symposium’s keynote address at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom. The symposium is free to the public.
Turning tragedy into a crusade for justice, Shepard, a leading voice in the LGBTQ rights movement, helped establish the Matthew Shepard Foundation to carry on her son’s legacy. Later, she spearheaded the Matthew Shepard Act, which expanded the federal hate crime law to include crimes based on gender and sexual orientation.
The symposium has expanded its topics to include inequalities based on race/ethnicity, gender sexual orientation, disability and class. Throughout the symposium, keynote speakers each day will discuss various topics. The symposium also will feature daily sessions on a diverse set of topics. A full schedule can be found at www.shepardsymposium.org.
Call Boggs at 307-363-0946 or Jarman at 766-5060 for more information.
School Board seeking input on graduation requirements
The Albany County School District No. 1 School Board is seeking community input on high school graduation requirements for students who will graduate from Laramie High School in 2022, according to a news release. ACSD No. 1 recently approved a strategic plan. In addition to the strategic plan initiatives, the Wyoming Legislature recently passed a requirement for all students to take a computer science course. The current policy can be found at www.boarddocs.com/wy/acsd1/board.nsf/vpublic?open under policies, then policy number 4030 (in Section 4).
The public can provide input at www.k12insight.com/lets-talk/embed.aspx?L=PY8K66Y4F2LT&cm=MY3D8RXRLT. All of the comments will be shared with the school board at its next meeting Wednesday, the release states. Go to www.acsd1.org for more information.
‘The Big Heartless’ performance planned at Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St, according to a news release. The performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
On the run after escaping an abusive tough-love reform school, Cliff and Monsoon end up at Uncle Mac’s cabin in the backwoods of Montana. Mac, a retired animal control agent, savors his reclusive lifestyle as a member of the controversial wolf reintroduction team. His young neighbor Jean, an orphaned teenager whose only friends are the ones she makes up in a computer game, urges Mac to give solace to the pair, a perfect cure for her desperate loneliness. While Mac is drawn away to try to keep two rogue wolves out of the hands of angry ranchers, Jean’s grandparents wrestle with their own fate and the state police close in on the cabin with clearance to use deadly force to apprehend the runaways. “The Big Heartless” is a multi-generational confrontation of our tendency to lock-up or kill anything we fear or don’t understand, the release states.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Admission is limited to 50 seats per show.
Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
PFLAG meeting set for April 12
The April meeting of PFLAG is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rainbow Resource Center Room 106 in the University of Wyoming Union.
The group is moving the meeting this month to enable people attending the annual UW Shephard Symposium on Social Justice to join in, according to a news release. The meeting features a symposium keynote address by Judy Shephard from 4-6 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom.
Go to www.shepardsymposium.org, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/pflag.laramie for more information.
Fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event set for April 21
Cathedral Home for Children plans to host the fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event to raise money for the Laramie Youth Crisis Center. The event will be April 21 at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St., featuring youth bowling and team bowling, with all proceeds benefitting the crisis center, according to a news release.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. for youth bowling, which is all-you-can-bowl from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 12 and younger). The cost for youth bowling is $15 per person, which includes a fundraiser T-shirt, food, youth activities and prizes.
Team bowling will take place after youth bowling with two start times at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to each start time. Team bowling is $25 per bowler (max of five players per team), which includes a fundraising T-shirt, food and three raffle tickets.
Raffle tickets can also be bought for one dollar for the chance to win big-ticket items in the Lucky Strikes Raffle. The center is also looking for sponsors for the event. All proceeds benefit the center, and the deadline to be a sponsor is Thursday.
Registration and sponsorship forms can be found at www.cathedralhome.org/bowl-for-lycc.html. Call Cassidy Biggs at 721-1535 for more information. The deadline for bowling registration is Thursday.
Book group to host meeting Thursday
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” by Dava Sobol.
Beginning in the 1870s, before women had the right to vote or a firm standing in the workplace, the book documents a lucky few women who found employment at the Harvard College Observatory and their amazing contributions to the field of astronomy, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for May is “When They Were Young” by Steven Horn.
Collegiate Chorale to perform Thursday
The 40-voice University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale under the direction of Nicole Lamartine is set to present “A Breathing Peace,” a unique musical experience with five guest speakers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, according to a news release.
In a TED-talk-like format with musical commentary, five speakers from the Laramie community will illuminate a personal passion with relevance for today’s world. Speakers were chosen by the Chorale through an application and vetting process in which each applicant was asked to submit a talk that will invite the audience to ponder, converse, and walk away from the evening’s experience having been challenged to think more deeply about the world in which we live, the release states.
To highlight the themes of each speaker, the Collegiate Chorale will sing two pieces by Daniel Elder, each written on texts by 13th century Sufi mystic poet, Rumi. Other pieces include “Hlohonolofatsa,” a South African greeting song, “MLK,” a pensive song written by Irish rock band U2 to honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King.
In response to Garnett’s talk about how anthems bind people together, the Chorale will sing “Jelem Jelem,” national anthem beloved by the Romani people and the South African National Anthem, “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” (English: “God Bless Africa”).
The concert ends with Jake Runestad’s “We Can Mend the Sky,” a rousing and hopeful piece with text written by a 14-year old Somali girl who immigrated to the US. The piece is an affirmation of hope and diversity.
The Collegiate Chorale will also teach a simple song to the audience from the Justice Choir Songbook.
Tickets are $10.50 for the public, $7.50 for senior citizens, $6.50 UW students and can be purchased at the UW Performing Arts and Wyoming Union box offices, by calling 766-6666, going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts or at the door. Contact Nicole Lamartine 307-288-0042 or choir@uwyo.edu for more information.
Laramie Woman’s Club to host luncheon meeting
The monthly luncheon meeting of the Laramie Woman’s Club is planned for noon Friday at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St. The speaker will be Ann Brandt of Ludwig Photography speaking on “Laramie’s Early Days – Historical Photography,” according to a news release. The luncheon meetings are open to all women in Albany Country. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260 for more information or to RSVP for lunch.
Nacho fundraiser to help Make-a-Wish
The Chi Omega sorority at the University of Wyoming is planning an event to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to a news release. Nacho Average Fundraiser will offer nachos — regular for $5 and loaded for $7 — from 4-9 p.m. Friday at the Chi Omega house, 1630 Sorority Row.
Alert system test set for Friday
April is a month designated as 911 Awareness Month, and in support of the communications partners that support Albany County and the city of Laramie in keeping residents informed and aware of situations that can impact their safety, travel and property, there will be a test of the IPAWS and Albany County Alerts system at 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.
The alerts will come across the normal IPAWS system to include WEA, cable interrupt, text, mobile app and EAS dissemination.
Email ema@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Several tours scheduled for National Architecture Week
As part of National Architecture Week, four free tours are available for the public. The tours are planned by AIA Wyoming.
The schedule is as follows:
— A tour of Ivinson Memorial Hospital addition of the Medical Office Building is from 4:15-5:15 p.m. Friday at 255. N. 30th St. The tour will feature Steve Carr, Preston Nelson and Ted Fritz.
—A tour of the University of Wyoming Michael B. Enzi STEM Facility is from 8:30-930 a.m. Saturday at 10th and Lewis streets. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW Arena- Auditorium is from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Saturday at 19th Street and Willett Drive. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW High Altitude Performance Center is from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday near the Arena-Auditorium. The tour will feature Stephen Pappas of AIA.
Go to www.aia-wyoming.org or call 307-286-5519 for more information.
Moose Lodge planning bingo night
The Laramie Moose Lodge is set to host a bingo game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold, according to a news release.
Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper, the release states. Packet tickets can be purchased at the lodge, from a member of the Women of the Moose or Moose Lodge or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu. The Women of the Moose will be donating the net proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and concessions to Interfaith-Good Samaritan to help provide continued services to the victims of the fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor, the release states.
American Red Cross to host training series
The Red Cross training series is set to continue from 6-8 p.m. April 18 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. Different training sessions will be hosted during the course of four Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. These courses are free to anyone who is interested in the work of the Red Cross.
— April 18: Response On Call. Serve as a dispatch for Disaster Action Teams. Time commitment is flexible and you can do it from your home
— April 25: Emergency Response Vehicle Orientation. Learn about the vehicles and how the drivers assist communities following an emergency or disaster
Contact Lauren Kenney at 307-214-1856 or lauren.kenney@redcross.org to RSVP or for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is scheduled to conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities, according to a news release.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.
She can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care. The schedule is as follows:
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 19 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall, Room 243
During periods of inclement weather, check with staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Glass recycling planned through April
The Wyoming Conservation Corps is set to host glass recycling events through April. Those dropping off glass are asked to sort clear and colored glass and drop them off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates:
— April 20: University of Wyoming campus
— April 21-22: Walmart parking lot
Contact Jim Fried at 766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu for more information.
Ark Regional Services to host casino night
Ark Regional Services plans to host its fifth annual event and casino night from 6-10 p.m. April 21 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The event will feature dinner, raffles, a live and silent auction, and new for 2018, casino games, according to a news release. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission, the release states. Tickets are available at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. Third St. Contact Mindy Krause-Hoopes at mindy@arkrs.org or 399-2901 for more information.
Democratic Convention set for April 21
The public is invited to the 2018 Albany County Democratic Convention on April 21 at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 West Grand Ave. The convention starts at 9 a.m. and participant registration begins at 8 a.m. Free child care will be provided. Lunch will be available for $10 a plate.
Individual must be registered Democrat by April 6 in order to vote at the convention, according to a news release. Call the County Clerk’s Office at 721-2541 for assistance registering.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org or call 460-4878 to RSVP for the convention. Go to www.facebook.com/events/126847064818261 for an agenda and more information.
Local stress relief clinics to celebrate 4 years with lunch, open house
The National Acupuncture Detoxification Association plans to host a lunch and open house from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 25 at the NADA office, 217 S. First St. The event is free to the public.
The event celebrates four years of Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics, a free service that started with two weekly clinics and has now grown to five, according to a news release. NADA will recognize the generosity of the locations that volunteer space for this invaluable community service.
There are five clinics each week, and the locations and schedule can be found in Laramie Boomerang’s community calendar on page A2 or on Facebook (Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics). Group attendance ranges from 4-12 people, and it is a calm and quiet space where people sit for 30-45 minutes, the release states.
In addition to stress relief, benefits from the ear acupuncture treatment include increased calm and patience, better sleep, alleviated anxiety and a reduction in cravings for drugs, alcohol and tobacco.
Legerski to speak at Boy Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fundraiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Joe Legerski, the University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball head coach, will be the featured speaker, according to a news release.
The buffet dinner with BBQ chicken and beef brisket is set for April 26 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are three guns — a Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, a Ruger .308 bolt action rifle and a Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 .22 rifle. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a fly rod, other outdoors gear and gift certificates for play at Jacoby and Fox Run golf courses.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank, 3430 Grand Ave., Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St., and at the West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Road. Call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 for more information.
All proceeds will be used to support local Boy Scout activities.
Eppson Center to host sock hop event
The inaugural ’50s and ’60s Community Sock Hop is set for April 28 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The event is a fundraiser for the Rock Steady Boxing Program at the Eppson Center. This program is an opportunity for Parkinson’s patients to fight against the disease through supervised physical activities, according to a news release.
The event will bring back the Twist, the Swing and the Jitterbug, to name a few, of the fun dances from the ‘50s and ’60s.
The evening starts at 5 p.m. with hamburgers, French fries and root beer floats. The dancing and activities starts at 6 p.m. Cost for the food and dancing is $15 for one person or $25 for a couple. Tickets are for sale at the Eppson Center or at First Interstate Bank, 221 Ivinson Ave. Call 745-1534 for more information.
Interfaith fundraiser set for April 29
The Interfaith-Good Samaritan Run/Walk/Wheel has been a source of fundraising and a demonstration of community support throughout the last 30 years, according to a news release. The next event is planned for 2 p.m. April 29, starting at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Participants can run, walk or wheel 1- and 3-mile routes. Music, food and drinks will be provided in the gym after the event.
Laramie Youth Council accepting applications
The Laramie Youth Council is a student group coordinated by Sarah Reese, an administrator for the city of Laramie as an outreach effort to get Laramie students involved in governance at the local and state level, according to a news release. Currently, LYC is working on an economic development project for the city trying to heighten youth input. Candidates ages 14-19 are selected annually through an application process. The application deadline for the 2018-2019 school year program is May 1. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/983/laramie-youth-council for more information.
Foster Grandparents teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza for the 2018 Summer Movie Series. This is the second year Studio City has donated 50 percent of all ticket sales back to the program, according to a news release. The public can help support Senior Corps Foster Grandparent Volunteers serving in the communities by ordering tickets through Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. Tickets are $8 for the 10-movie series that starts June 4.
Go to the FGWR Facebook page, call 307-223-1051 or email maryalice@actionresources.ngo for more information and to receive an order form. Deadline for orders is May 3.
Prison site seeking volunteers
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site needs volunteers to help roll out the welcome mat May 4 when Laramie’s fourth- and fifth-graders get a field trip to celebrate Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
Go to www.volunteersignup.org/XDRTP or call Renee Slider at the prison site at 745-3733 for more information.
Laramie Local Foods announces 2018 gathering
The ninth annual Laramie Local Foods Gathering invites folks of all ages to learn about gardening, local food and sustainability practices May 5 at Whiting High School, 801 S. 24th St.
Registration at the door is from 8:45-9:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., some welcome remarks from Laramie Local Foods will be made, then classes are from 10 a.m.-noon. Lunch is from noon-1 p.m., then classes resume from 1-3 p.m.
Participants will get to choose the four classes of their choice, the release states.
Speakers will cover topics in three themed tracks: local food, community and sustainability, according to a news release. There are 12 topics in all, and participants are sure to find the offerings insightful and educational.
This full-day event will featured topics including container gardening, tomato grafting, creating and maintaining a sourdough starter, cheese making in less than 30 minutes, an introduction to WyoFresh, beneficial insects, soil microbiology crash course, and introduction to Black Market Farm, reducing kitchen waste, composting with worms, lawn alternatives and soil qualities, the release states.
Tickets are available in advance at www.eventbrite.com. Advanced purchase tickets are $15 and will guarantee lunch. Tickets purchased at the door are $20 and lunch will be served with these tickets while supplies last.
Go to www.facebook.com/laramielocalfoods, email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com or call Rene Sollars at 760-3973 for more information.
UW plans 3 commencement ceremonies May 12
For the first time in many years, academic colleges of the University of Wyoming will combine spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Instead of individual colleges hosting their own ceremonies scattered throughout two days, there will be three combined ceremonies May 12 all at UW’s newly renovated Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release.
The first, set for 8:30 a.m., is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
The second, starting at noon, is for all UW graduate students.
The third, beginning at 3:30 p.m., is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
UW’s College of Law will continue to host its own commencement ceremony, as is traditional with law schools nationally.
The move to three main combined ceremonies, recommended by UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force, is expected to save the university about $200,000 annually while providing the best possible venue to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each. The ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system.
Honorary degree recipients will be honored at the undergraduate ceremonies.
Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming at Casper, which for many years has had its own commencement ceremony, is instead moving to a more intimate “Celebration of Excellence” that will take place 4 p.m. May 10 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. The event will feature graduating UW-Casper students as guests of honor, and diplomas will be awarded there.
UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force includes representatives of several academic units, the Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students of UW, the Faculty Senate, the UW Alumni Association, the Department of Athletics and the Office of the President.
