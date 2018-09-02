Sunday
No events are planned.
Monday
No events are planned.
Tuesday
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens, planned by teens. Snacks and drinks are provided. This week, the library will be launching model rockets. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
GENEALOGY HELP is from 1-4 p.m. The public can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching family history and learn ways to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
No events are planned.
Friday
ZERO ZONE YOGA is from 9-10 a.m. Join the library for a free weekly class. Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Saturday
SIT AND KNIT! is at 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring their projects, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.