Sunday
No events are planned.
Monday
Library closed for staff in-service.
Tuesday
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. The children’s area will host stories, songs and rhymes for ages birth-2 and their caregivers. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens, planned by teens. Snacks and drinks are provided. This week, the group will be celebrating Teen Read Week with a book sale. Attendees can also bring in a book to exchange with a friend. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
PAJAMA STORYTIME is at 7 p.m. Attendees can throw on their PJs for an evening storytime. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
FAMILY STORYTIME is at 10 a.m. Stories and activities are planned for preschoolers and their families. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
GENEALOGY HELP is from 1-4 p.m. The public can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching family history and learn ways to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
CRAZY 8S MATH CLUB is at 3:30 p.m. This new eight-week recreation after-school math club helps children enjoy the math behind their favorite activities. Space is limited, so prospective attendees should call the library to enroll. Children should commit to the entire eight-week program. The weekly program is Sept. 19-Nov. 14. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BEYOND BORDERS BOOK CLUB is at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. This brand new book club will meet the second Wednesday of every month to explore books from international authors. Each month will feature a book or author from a different country of the world. This first meeting will be a casual meet and greet to get acquainted and pick up the first book. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org for more information.
Thursday
FAMILY STORYTIME is at 10 a.m. Stories and activities are planned for preschoolers and their families. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. The children’s area will host stories, songs and rhymes for ages birth-2 and their caregivers. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
LEGO CLUB is at 3:30 p.m. Attendees can build, inspire and create with ACPL’s Legos. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS CANDIDATE FORUM is at 7 p.m. Candidates for Albany School District No. 1 Board of Trustees and Area A, Area B and at-large will be in attendance.
MURDER CLUB: TRUE CRIME BOOK CLUB is at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. This is a book club for fans of “Serial,” “My Favorite Murder” and “Forensic Files.” Each month, the group will delve into infamous murders, serial killers and other true crime mysteries. This month, the group will be discussing “And the Sea Will Tell” by Vincent Bugliosi. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org for more information.
Friday
ZERO ZONE YOGA is from 9-10 a.m. Join the library for a free weekly class. Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
TEEN MOVIE NIGHT is from 6-8 p.m. To celebrate Teen Read Week, join ACPL for a free screening of a box-office adaptation of a sci-fi novel. The story follows a young man and his friends on their search for an Easter egg in a worldwide virtual reality game. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. The film is rated PG-13. Email Liz Palmer at epalmer@acplwy.org for more information.
Saturday
SIT AND KNIT! is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring their projects, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
