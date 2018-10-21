Sunday
No events are scheduled.
Monday
No events are scheduled.
Tuesday
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library.
Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Stress Relief Clinic at 12 – 1pm at the Albany County Public Library.
The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA). Everyone is welcome! Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens. Snacks & Drinks provided. This week is a free day; come and relax! For more information go to http://acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library from 7 pm to 10 pm.
All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Throw on your pjs and join us for this evening storytime. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Wednesday
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Dev Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm – 4pm.
Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history. Learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Crazy 8s Math Club at 3:30 at the Albany County Public Library. New 8 week recreation after-school math club that helps kids enjoy the math behind their favorite activities! Space is limited so call the library to enroll. Children should commit to the entire 8 week program. Runs Sept. 19-Nov. 14 Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Albany County Clean Water Advocates from 7pm to 9pm at the Albany County Public Library. It’s clean water appreciation month! This is an informative presentation about Laramie’s clean water.
Thursday
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library.
Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Lego Club at 3:30pm at Albany County Public Library.
Build, Inspire, Create! We provide the Legos! Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org
Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine: A Film Screening from 7pm to 10pm. Join us for a screening of this film about the Matthew Shepard behind the headlines.
Friday
Zero Zone Yoga from 9am to 1am at the Albany County Library. Have you always wanted to try yoga? Join our free weekly class! Bring a yoga mat if you have one or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Saturday
No events are scheduled.
