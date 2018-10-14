See Sunday editions of the Laramie Boomerang for upcoming events at the Albany County Public Library. Shop books and other items anytime. The Friends of the Library Book Nook is located near the front doors and is open during business hours. All events are at the library unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
No events are planned.
Monday
COZY MYSTERY BOOK CLUB is at 2 p.m. Armchair detectives who prefer their mystery stories heavy on the small-town charm and light on the sex and violence will enjoy this book club. This month, the group will be discussing “Cover Her Face” by P.D. James. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org for more information.
Tuesday
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. The children’s area will host stories, songs and rhymes for ages birth-2 and their caregivers. Email Monica Owens at mowens@ acplwy.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens, planned by teens. Snacks and drinks are provided. This week is a free day for attendees to come and relax. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or email Liz Palmer at epalmer@ acplwy.org for more information.
ACPL BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING is at 4:30 p.m. at the Rock River Town Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Email Ruth Troyanek at rtroyanek@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@ acplwy.org for more information.
PAJAMA STORYTIME is at 7 p.m. Attendees can throw on their PJs for an evening storytime. Email Monica Owens at mowens@ acplwy.org for more information.
Wednesday
FAMILY STORYTIME is at 10 a.m. Stories and activities are planned for preschoolers and their families. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@ acplwy.org for more information.
GENEALOGY HELP is from 1-4 p.m. The public can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching family history and learn ways to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@ acplwy.org for more information.
CRAZY 8S MATH CLUB is at 3:30 p.m. This new eight-week recreation after-school math club helps children enjoy the math behind their favorite activities. Space is limited, so prospective attendees should call the library to enroll. Children should commit to the entire eight-week program. The weekly program is Sept. 19-Nov. 14. Email Monica Owens at mowens@ acplwy.org for more information.
Thursday
FAMILY STORYTIME is at 10 a.m. Stories and activities are planned for preschoolers and their families. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@ acplwy.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. The children’s area will host stories, songs and rhymes for ages birth-2 and their caregivers. Email Monica Owens at mowens@ acplwy.org for more information.
LEGO CLUB is at 3:30 p.m. Attendees can build, inspire and create with ACPL’s Legos. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@ acplwy.org for more information.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS CANDIDATE FORUM is at 7 p.m. Candidates for hospital district trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director will be in attendance.
Friday
ZERO ZONE YOGA is from 9-10 a.m. Join the library for a free weekly class. Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Saturday
PARENTS AS TEACHERS GROUP CONNECTION is at 9 a.m. This program includes the Wyoming Citizen Review Panel. Email craben@wycrp.org for more information.
SIT AND KNIT! is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring their projects, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@ acplwy.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.