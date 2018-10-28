The Library Book Sale starts this week! It will run from November 3–10.
Sunday
No events are planned.
Monday
No events are planned.
Tuesday
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Stress Relief Clinic at 12 – 1pm at the Albany County Public Library. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA). Everyone is welcome! Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30 to 5 at the Albany County Public Library Snacks & Drinks provided. Next week is our Monster Bash. Dress up in your Halloween finest and bring a scary good treat to share with your fellow ghouls! For more information, go to http://acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Throw on your pjs and join us for this evening storytime. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
After Hours Book Club at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery at 7:15pm. Join us this month in discussing Bless Me, Ultima by Rudolfo Anaya. This novel was chosen as one of America’s best loved novels for the Great American Read. Contact Kathi Wilhelm, kwilhelm@albanycountylibrary.org
Wednesday
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Dev Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm – 4pm. Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history. Learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
No Crazy 8s Math Club this week. Happy Halloween!
Thursday
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Lego Club at 3:30pm at Albany County Public Library. Build, Inspire, Create! We provide the Legos! Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org
NaNoWriMo 2018 from 6pm to 8pm at the Albany County Public Library. Get your novel started off right at our kick-off party! Come write some words, eat some snacks, and pick up an official NaNoWriMo 2018 Sticker! Contact kara.reynolds87@gmail.com
Friday
Zero Zone Yoga from 8am at the Albany County Library. Have you always wanted to try yoga? Join our free weekly class! Bring a yoga mat if you have one or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Friends of the Library Book Sale. Friends only day from 1-4:30pm in the library basement. Come browse our huge collection of books, movies and music! To become a friend of the library stop by the front desk.
Appreciation Night for Friends and Foundation donors. To become a friend stop by the front desk; to RSVP contact jgraef@acplwy.org or call 721-2580.
Saturday
Saturday Book Babies from 10-10:30am at the Albany County Library. Join us for stories songs and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Now on the first Saturday of the month. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Preschool Playtime from 10:30am to noon at the Albany County Public Library. Join us the first Saturday of each month for an opportunity for children (and their grown-ups) to play and socialize. This is a drop-in event. Come when you can!
Bilingual Storytime from 1:30-2pm at the library. Join us on the first Saturday of each mount for songs, stories and activities in Spanish and English.
Hora de Cuentos Bilingües de 1-2:30 en la biblioteca pública. Acompáñennos el primer sábado de cada mes para cuentos, canciones y actividades en español e inglés.
Friends of the Library Book Sale from 1-4:30pm in the library basement. Come browse our huge collection of books, movies and music!
