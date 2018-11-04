The Library Book Sale runs this week! Stop by Monday 1-5:30, Tuesday and Thursday 10-6:30, Friday 1-5:30 (1/2 Price Day) and Saturday 1-4:30 (Bag Day)
There will be no Lego Club, Family Storytime or Book Babies in November, except where noted.
Sunday-Monday
No additional events are planned.
Tuesday
Playtime 10-11:30 at the Albany County Public Library. A drop in event for children of all ages.
Stress Relief Clinic at 12 – 1pm at the Albany County Public Library.
The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA). Everyone is welcome! Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30 to 5 at the Albany County Public Library Snacks & Drinks provided. For more information, go to http://acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Throw on your pjs and join us for this evening storytime. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Wednesday
Playtime 10-11:30 at the Albany County Public Library. A drop in event for children of all ages.
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm – 4pm.
Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history. Learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Crazy 8s Math Club at 3:30 at the Albany County Public Library. New 8 week recreation after-school math club that helps kids enjoy the math behind their favorite activities! Space is limited so call the library to enroll. Children should commit to the entire 8 week program. Runs Sept. 19-Nov. 14 Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Thursday
Playtime 10-11:30 at the Albany County Public Library. A drop in event for children of all ages.
True Crime Book Club at 7pm at Library Sports Grille. This is a book club for fans of Serial, My Favorite Murder, and Forensic Files – each month we’ll delve into infamous murders, serial killers, and other true crime mysteries. This month the group will be discussing Part II of And the Sea Will Tell by Vincent Bugliosi. Contact Cassandra Hunter chunter@albanycountylibrary.org.
Friday
Zero Zone Yoga from 8am at the Albany County Library. Have you always wanted to try yoga? Join our free weekly class! Bring a yoga mat if you have one or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Saturday
Wonderland Tea Party at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Ages 5-12. $8 Per person. Fundraiser for the ACPL Foundation. Contact the Foundation at 721-2580 ext 5439.
Who Killed the Caterpillar? at 2pm at the Albany County Public Library. A Murder Mystery Party. Ages 13-18. $10 Per person. Fundraiser for the ACPL Foundation. Contact the Foundation at 721-2580 ext 5439.
