There will be no Lego Club, Family Storytime or Book Babies in November, except where noted.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Capitol Christmas Tree Visit and Storytime at the Wyoming Territorial Prison from 9am to 11am. Come see the Capitol Christmas Tree on its way to Washington D.C. at 9:00 am followed by a Special Storytime at 10:15 am. Event is at Wyoming Territorial Museum and is for all ages. For more information visit: http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/events-wtp
Native American Heritage Film Series. To honor Native American Heritage Month, join us Sundays in November for free film screenings. This week we will be show a 2018 documentary about Standing Rock. For more information contact Tyler Brown, tbrown@acplwy.org.
Monday, Nov. 19
Cozy Mystery Book Club at 2pm at the Albany County Public Library. If you’re an armchair detective who prefers their mystery stories heavy on the small town charm and light on the sex and violence, this book club is for you! This month the group will be discussing The Ritual Bath by Faye Kellerman. In December, we will be discussing The Spellman Files by Lisa Lutz. Drop by the library to pick up a copy!
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Playtime 10-11:30 at the Albany County Public Library. A drop in event for children of all ages. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Stress Relief Clinic at 12 – 1pm at the Albany County Public Library.
The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA). Everyone is welcome! Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30 to 5 at the Albany County Public Library. Snacks & Drinks provided. For more information, go to http://acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Throw on your pjs and join us for this evening storytime. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Playtime 10-11:30 at the Albany County Public Library. A drop in event for children of all ages. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm – 4pm.
Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history. Learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Thursday, Nov. 22
ACPL Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 23
ACPL Closed for Thanksgiving
Saturday, Nov. 24
No events are planned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.