There will be no Lego Club, Family Storytime or Book Babies in November, except where noted.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Native American Heritage Film Series. To honor Native American Heritage Month, join us Sundays in November for free film screenings. This week we will be show a 1998 film that follows Victor and Joseph as they travel from the Coeur D’Alene Indian Reservation to Phoenix, Arizona
Monday, Nov. 12
Bookworms Book Club. Join us for our first “middle grades” (Grades 4-8) Book Club of the year. We will be discussing Paper Wishes by Lois Sepahban. This is a child/parent book group, so parents are welcome but not required to attend. Books are available to checkout at the front desk. Don’t have time to read the book? Come anyway! We will be deciding on what books to read next. Future meetings will be held the first Monday of the month.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Playtime 10-11:30 at the Albany County Public Library. A drop in event for children of all ages.
Stress Relief Clinic at 12 – 1pm at the Albany County Public Library. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA). Everyone is welcome! Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30 to 5 at the Albany County Public Library Snacks & Drinks provided. For more information, go to http://acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Throw on your pjs and join us for this evening storytime. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Mindful Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. During this storytime, stories about silence, kindness, and feelings within ourselves and towards others will be explored along with activities to complement the themes of the stories. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm – 4pm. Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history. Learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Crazy 8s Math Club at 3:30 at the Albany County Public Library. New 8 week recreation after-school math club that helps kids enjoy the math behind their favorite activities! Space is limited so call the library to enroll. Children should commit to the entire 8 week program. Runs Sept. 19-Nov. 14 Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Beyond Borders book club at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery at 7pm. This brand new book club will meet the second Wednesday of every month to explore books from international authors. Each month will feature a book or author from a different country of the world. This month we will be reading Chronicle of a Death Foretold by Gabriel García Márquez.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Mindful Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. During this storytime, stories about silence, kindness, and feelings within ourselves and towards others will be explored along with activities to complement the themes of the stories. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org
ACPL Board of Directors meeting at 6:30pm at Albany County Public Library. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Contact Ruth Troyanek, rtroyanek@albanycountylibrary.org.
Friday, Nov. 16
Zero Zone Yoga from 8am at the Albany County Library. Have you always wanted to try yoga? Join our free weekly class! Bring a yoga mat if you have one or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Experience Works Annual Meeting at 1pm at the Albany County Public Library. For more information contact Brenda Griffiths brendagriffiths.ew@gmail.com.
Trivia Night at the Library, doors open 6:30, trivia starts at 7 at the Albany County Public Library. Grab a team, enjoy some libations and test your knowledge of a variety of topics. Prizes will be given out to the top placing teams! Teams of no larger than 6, please. Contact Kathi Wilhelm, kwilhelm@acplwy.org for more information.
Saturday, Nov. 17
No events are planned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.