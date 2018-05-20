Today
SUNDRIES OF THE WORLD FILM SERIES is at 7 pm. In this film from Japan, dwelling on his past glory as a prize-winning author, Ryota wastes the money he makes as a private detective on gambling and can barely pay child support. After the death of his father, his aging mother and beautiful ex-wife seem to be moving on with their lives. Renewing contact with his initially distrusting family, Ryota struggles to take back control of his existence and to find a lasting place in the life of his young son until a stormy summer night offers them a chance to truly bond again. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
STORYTIME YOGA is from 10:30-11 a.m. Attendees ages 2-6 and their families tell a story through yoga poses. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
ACPL BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING is at 4:30 p.m. The ACPL Board meets the third Monday of every month. The public is invited to attend. Email Ruth Troyanek at rtroyanek@albanycountylibrary.org for more information
Tuesday
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Ear acupuncture treatment helps relieve stress, reduce cravings for drugs and alcohol and is in general an excellent tool for people in recovery. It is also helpful for balancing mental health and in the aftermath of a traumatic experience. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 pm. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
GENEALOGY HELP is from 2-4 p.m. Participants can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching their family histories and learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
No events are planned
Friday
ZERO ZONE YOGA is at 9 a.m. Join ACPL for free yoga. Attendees should bring a yoga mat. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Saturday
SIT AND KNIT! is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring a project, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
