There will be no Book Babies, Family Storytimes or Lego Club during the month of May.
Coming this summer: All Aboard! Summer Reading Program honoring Laramie’s 150th Anniversary is June 1-July 31. The celebration includes reading, events, prizes and more. Go to www.albanycountylibrary.org, check out this calendar every week or visit ACPL for more information.
Today
Sundries of the World Film Series is at 7 p.m. This haunting and brilliant film from Russia follows three people whose paths cross during a terrible time of war. Olga is a Russian aristocratic emigrant and a member of the French Resistance who is arrested for hiding Jewish children from nazis. Jules is a French collaborator. Helmut is a high-ranking German SS officer who once upon a time was deeply in love with Olga. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
Storytime Yoga is from 10:30-11 a.m. Attendees ages 2-6 and their families tell a story through yoga poses. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Cozy Mystery Book Club is at 2 p.m. This book club is for “armchair detectives” who prefer their mystery stories heavy on the small-town charm and light on the sex and violence. This month, the group will be discussing “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Ear acupuncture treatment helps relieve stress, reduce cravings for drugs and alcohol and is in general an excellent tool for people in recovery. It is also helpful for balancing mental health and in the aftermath of a traumatic experience. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 pm. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more informaion.
The Game Bazaar is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
Genealogy Help is from 2-4 p.m. Participants can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching their family histories and learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
No events are planned.
Friday
Zero Zone Yoga is at 9 a.m. Join ACPL for free yoga. Attendees should bring a yoga mat. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Bookworms Book Club is from 1:15-3 p.m. This group is open to youth entering grades 4-9 and the adults in their lives. This month, the group is discussing “Life as We Knew” by Susan Pfeffer. Books are available to checkout at the checkout desk. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Anime Film Series is at 6 p.m. Attendees can stop by ACPL every Friday through May 18 for this film series presented by the Laramie High School Anime Club. This week, the club will be showing “A Silent Voice.” Email Bailey Murray at bmurray@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Saturday
Keeping Cool PAT Group Connection is from 9:30-11 a.m. The Wyoming Citizen Review Panel is hosting this Parents as Teachers Family event. Email Charli Dziedzic at craben@wycrp.org for more information.
Albany County Genealogical Society is from 1-3:30 p.m. Robert Zemanek will present on genealogical DNA testing and which tests to use. Dicksie May will present on the earliest ranches in Albany County.
Sit and Knit! is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring a project, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
