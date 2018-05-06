There will be no Book Babies, Family Storytimes or Lego Club during the month of May.
Coming this summer: All Aboard! Summer Reading Program honoring Laramie’s 150th Anniversary” is June 1-July 31. The celebration includes reading, events, prizes and more.
Go to www.albanycountylibrary.org, check out this calendar every week or visit ACPL for more information.
Sundries of the World Film Series is at 7 p.m. In this film from Slovakia, in a middle school classroom in Bratislava in 1983, a new teacher, Maria Drazdechova, asks each student to stand up, introduce themselves and tell her what their parents do for a living. It slowly becomes clear that perhaps the pupils’ grades are related to how willing their guardians are to helping her out with her errands, her housecleaning, and other random services. The director of the school has no choice but to call for an emergency parents’ meeting to remove the teacher, but because Ms. Drazdechova is also a high-ranking official of the Communist Party, parents are hesitant to sign a petition to transfer her out. In a classroom behind the Iron Curtain, the future of all the families are at stake. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
Storytime Yoga is from 10:30-11 a.m. Attendees ages 2-6 and their families tell a story through yoga poses. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Ear acupuncture treatment helps relieve stress, reduce cravings for drugs and alcohol and is in general an excellent tool for people in recovery. It is also helpful for balancing mental health and in the aftermath of a traumatic experience. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 pm. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more informaion.
The Game Bazaar is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
Genealogy Help is from 2-4 p.m. Participants can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching their family histories and learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
We CAN prevent child sexual abuse is at 6:30 p.m. This is a presentation by Meghan Theil on the prevention of child sexual assault. Email Meghan Theil at keepkidssafe@hotmail.com for more information.
Booked for Murder: A True Crime Book Club is at 7 p.m. at The Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. This is a book club for fans of “Serial,” “My Favorite Murder” and “Forensic Files.” Each month feaures infamous murders, serial killers and other true crime mysteries. This month, the group will be discussing “Missoula: Rape and Justice in a College Town” by Jon Krakauer. Email Cassandra Hunter chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
Zero Zone Yoga is at 9 a.m. Join ACPL for free yoga. Attendees should bring a yoga mat. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Anime Film Series is at 6 p.m. Attendees can stop by ACPL every Friday through May 18 for this film series presented by the Laramie High School Anime Club. This week, the club will be showing “5 Centimeters Per Second.” Email Bailey Murray at bmurray@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Saturday
High Plains Seed Library Workday is from 9 a.m.-noon. ACPL is working hard to get the new seed donations packaged and into the library. Staff members want to get the new varieties added so they can be checked out for the next growing season. Email Cassandra Hunter, chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Sit and Knit! is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring a project, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
