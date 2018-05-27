Today
Sundries of the World Film Series is at 7 p.m. In this film from Italy, the arrival of Cuban poet Pablo Neruda on a tiny Italian isle brings so much new mail that Mario, an unemployed, uneducated layabout, is hired as a postman. His job is simply to deliver Neruda’s daily mail. Mario soon becomes a student of the poet, learning the art of poetry to woo a local barmaid and tell about the struggles of the working-class villagers. A firm friendship develops, and the postman turns into a changed man. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Ear acupuncture treatment helps relieve stress, reduce cravings for drugs and alcohol and is in general an excellent tool for people in recovery. It is also helpful for balancing mental health and in the aftermath of a traumatic experience. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 pm. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
GENEALOGY HELP is from 2-4 p.m. Participants can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching their family histories and learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
ACPL Board of Director Meeting is at 4:30 p.m. This will be a special session of the ACPL board. The board will enter executive session for reasons related to personnel. Contact Ruth Troyanek at rtroyanek@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Pajama Storytime is at 6:45 p.m. Participants can throw on their PJs and join the library for its monthly evening storytime. This event is on the last Thursday of each month. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
All Aboard! Summer Reading Program Begins: Participants can complete reading challenges and earn prizes. Reading logs are available for those 18 and younger. Come into the library to sign up.
Zero Zone Yoga at 9 a.m. This class offers free yoga and participants should bring a yoga mat. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Game On @ YAK! is from 6:30–8 p.m. Teen gamers can kick off their summer at the library with a night of games, food and fun. There will be multiple gaming systems available, including a new PS4, and plenty of board games for a classic experience. Pizza and drinks will be provided. Email epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Saturday
Preschool Playtime is from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Join the library the first Saturday of each month for an opportunity for children (and their grown-ups) to play and socialize. This is a drop-in event. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
SIT AND KNIT! is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring a project, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
