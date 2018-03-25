Today
SUNDRIES OF THE WORLD FILM SERIES is at 7 p.m. In this film from India, lonely housewife Ila decides to try adding some spice to her stale marriage by preparing a special lunch for her neglectful husband. Unfortunately, the delivery goes astray and winds up in the hands of Saajan, an irritable widower. Curious about her husband’s lack of response, Ila adds a note to the next day’s lunchbox and thus begins an unusual friendship in which Saajan and Ila can talk about their joys and sorrows without ever meeting in person. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
STORYTIME YOGA is from 10:30-11 a.m. This program is for ages 2-6 and their families. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. This program includes stories and songs for babies (up to age 2) and their caregivers and siblings. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association Email Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
AFTER HOURS BOOK CLUB is at 7 p.m. at the Alibi Pub, 404 S. Fourth St. For March, the club will be discussing “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley. Email Monica Owens, mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
FAMILY STORYTIME is at 10 a.m. This storytime is for preschool-aged children and their families. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
FREE TAX PREPARATION is from 4-8 p.m. The public can get taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers. Household income must be $60,000 or less. This is first-come, first-served. Returns are private and confidential and most can be e-filed for a quick refund. The program can complete out-of-state, past year and amended returns too. The public should bring W-2 forms, social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members, other relevant tax forms and, if possible, a copy of their 2016 tax return. Contact Paul Heimer at pheimer@unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 for more information.
Thursday
FAMILY STORYTIME is at 10 a.m. This storytime for preschool-aged children and their families. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 11:15 a.m. This program includes stories and songs for babies (up to age 2) and their caregivers and siblings. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
KIDS LEGO CLUB is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Lego club is open to all youth. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
PAJAMA STORYTIME is at 6:45 p.m. Participants can to throw on their PJs and join the library for a new monthly evening storytime. The event is the last Thursday of each month. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
ZERO ZONE YOGA is at 9 a.m. Join this group for a free yoga class. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOKWORMS BOOK CLUB is from, 1:15–3 p.m. This month, the club is discussing “Half Upon A Time” by James Riley. Book club books are available to checkout at the checkout desk. Bookworms normally meets the third Friday of each month (rescheduled for March). Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
ANIME FILM SERIES is at 6 p.m. Join the library every Friday from March 30–May 18 for this film series presented by the Laramie High School Anime Club. This week, the club will be showing “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.” Email Bailey Murray at bmurray@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Saturday
FREE TAX PREPARATION is from 4-8 p.m. The public can get taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers. Household income must be $60,000 or less. This is first-come, first-served. Returns are private and confidential and most can be e-filed for a quick refund. The program can complete out-of-state, past year and amended returns too. The public should bring W-2 forms, social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members, other relevant tax forms and, if possible, a copy of their 2016 tax return. Contact Paul Heimer at pheimer@unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 for more information.
