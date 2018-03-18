Sunday
Sundries of the World Film Series is at 7 p.m. In this film from Iceland, teenage boys Thor and Christian experience a turbulent summer in a remote fishing village as one tries to win the heart of a girl while the other discovers new feelings toward his best friend. When summer ends and the harsh nature of Iceland takes back its rights, it’s time to leave the playground and face adulthood. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
Storytime Yoga is from 10:30-11 a.m. Children ages 2-6 and their families tell a story through yoga poses. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monthly ACPL Board of Directors Meeting is at 4:30 pm. Email Ruth Troyanek at rtroyanek@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
Book Babies is at 10:15 a.m. This group features stories and songs for babies (up to age 2) and their caregivers and siblings. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association Email Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Contact Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
The Game Bazaar is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. This is a weekly storytime for preschool-aged children and their families. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Free Tax Preparation is from 4-8 p.m. The public can get their taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers. Household income must be $60,000 or less. This is first-come, first-served. Returns are private and confidential and most can be e-filed for a quick refund. The program can complete out-of-state, past year and amended returns too. The public should bring W-2 forms, social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members, other relevant tax forms and, if possible, a copy of their 2016 tax return. Contact Paul Heimer at pheimer@unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 for more information.
Thursday
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. This is a weekly storytime for preschool-aged children and their families. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Book Babies is at 11:15 a.m. This program features stories and songs for babies (up to age 2) and their caregivers and siblings. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Kids Lego Club is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Lego club is open to all youth. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
Zero Zone Yoga is at 9 a.m. Join this group for a free yoga class. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Saturday
Free Tax Preparation is from 4-8 p.m. The public can get their taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers. Household income must be $60,000 or less. This is first-come, first-served. Returns are private and confidential and most can be e-filed for a quick refund. The program can complete out-of-state, past year and amended returns too. The public should bring W-2 forms, social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members, other relevant tax forms and, if possible, a copy of their 2016 tax return. Contact Paul Heimer at pheimer@unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 for more information.
