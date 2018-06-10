Today
No activities are scheduled.
Monday
STORYTIME YOGA is at 10:30 a.m. at Undine Park. This is the new location for summer. Attendees ages 2-6 and their families tell a story through yoga poses. The location will change to the library’s Large Meeting Room during bad weather and will be announced on the ACPL Facebook page. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
COZY MYSTERY BOOK CLUB is at 2 p.m. If you’re an armchair detective who prefers their mystery stories heavy on the small town charm and light on the sex and violence, this book club is for you. This month the group will be discussing “Murder on a Girl’s Night Out” by Monica Ferris. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
DROP-IN TECH HELP is from 10-11 a.m. Do you have a question about your computer, tablet, or smartphone? Stop by for help and troubleshooting. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. Join the library outside on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes for ages 2 and younger and their caregivers. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Ear acupuncture treatment helps relieve stress, reduce cravings for drugs and alcohol and is in general an excellent tool for people in recovery. It is also helpful for balancing mental health and in the aftermath of a traumatic experience. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
SUMMER READING EVENT is at 2 p.m. Join the library every Tuesday through July 31 for a special event for children. This week will be Homestead Day. Children are invited to make butter and ice cream, go bobbing for apples, enjoy a petting farm and more. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 pm. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
STORIES AT THE PARKS is at 10 a.m. at LaPrele Park. Free 30-minute story times are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STORIES AT THE PARKS is at 11 a.m. at Kiwanis Park. Free 30-minute story times are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
LARAMIE ROTARY CLUB BOOTH is from 1-3 p.m. outside the library. The Laramie Rotary Club will be selling duck race tickets. The duck race is June 30. The Laramie Rotary Club fundraiser supports the library.
GENEALOGY HELP is from 1-4 p.m. Participants can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching their family histories and learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
PRESENTATION OF SONGS AND TALES BY BILL ROSSITER is at 5 p.m. at the Centennial Branch Library, 25 Second St. in Centennial. “Homestead, Sweet Homestead,” songs, tales, and facts about hardscrabble lives and the importance of the railroad in the early West will be featured. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
STORIES AT THE PARKS is at 9:30 a.m. Kiowa Park. Free 30-minute storytimes are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STORIES AT THE PARKS is 10:30 a.m. at the library gardens. Free 30-minute story times are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 11:15 a.m. Join the library outside on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes for ages 2 and younger and their caregivers. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
LEGO CLUB is at 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to build, inspire and create. The library provides the Legos. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@ albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOKED FOR MURDER: A TRUE CRIME BOOK CLUB is at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. This is a book club for fans of “Serial,” “My Favorite Murder” and “Forensic Files.” Each month the club will delve into infamous murders, serial killers and other true crime mysteries. This month the group will be discussing “Poisoner’s Handbook” by Deborah Bloom. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
STORIES AT THE PARKS is at 10 a.m. at Washington Park. Free 30-minute story times are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information
STORIES AT THE PARKS is 11 a.m. at LaBonte Park. Free 30-minute storytimes are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information
Saturday
SIT AND KNIT! is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring a project, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
GREAT AMERICA READ KICKOFF is at 7 p.m. Join the library for a screening of the season premiere of the PBS documentary, the “Great American Read.” Refreshments will be served. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
