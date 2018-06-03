Today
SUNDRIES OF THE WORLD FILM SERIES is at 7 p.m. This film is inspired by real events in Denmark in 1945, following the liberation of Denmark from Nazi occupation. The defeated Wehrmacht evacuates the country and Danish sergeant, Carl Leopold Rasmussen, takes command of a group of young German POWs to clear landmines along the coast. What follows is a tragic and inspiring true story of connection, change and hope in the face of a cruel world. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
STORYTIME YOGA is at 10:30 a.m. at Undine Park. This is the new location for summer. Attendees ages 2-6 and their families tell a story through yoga poses. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. Join the library outside on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes for ages 2 and younger and their caregivers. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Ear acupuncture treatment helps relieve stress, reduce cravings for drugs and alcohol and is in general an excellent tool for people in recovery. It is also helpful for balancing mental health and in the aftermath of a traumatic experience. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
LARAMIE ROTARY CLUB BOOTH is from 1-3 p.m. outside the library. The Laramie Rotary Club will be selling duck race tickets. The duck race is June 30. The Laramie Rotary Club fundraiser supports the library.
SUMMER READING EVENT is at 2 p.m. Join the library every Tuesday from June 5-July 31 for a special event for children. This week, Mr. Bones (a.k.a. Tim Seeber), paleo-puppeteer, will present his life-size dinosaur skeleton puppets and teach attendees about Laramie’s first inhabitants, the dinosaurs. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 pm. This program is for teens ages 13-18. This week, Mr. Bones will present his life-size dinosaur skeleton puppets. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
STORIES AT THE PARKS is at 10 a.m. at LaPrele Park. Free 30-minute story times are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STORIES AT THE PARKS is at 11 a.m. at Kiwanis Park. Free 30-minute story times are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
GENEALOGY HELP is from 1-4 p.m. Participants can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching their family histories and learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
QUINTESSENTIAL SEQUENTIAL, a graphic novel book club, is at 7 p.m. at Lovejoys Bar and Grill. 101 Grand Ave. This month, the group will be discussing “Motor Girl” by Terry Moore. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
STORIES AT THE PARKS is at 9:30 a.m. Kiowa Park. Free 30-minute story times are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information
STORIES AT THE PARKS is 10:30 a.m. at the library gardens. Free 30-minute story times are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information
BOOK BABIES is at 11:15 a.m. Join the library outside on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes for ages 2 and younger and their caregivers. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
LEGO CLUB is at 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to build, inspire and create. The library provides the Legos. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
STORIES AT THE PARKS is at 10 a.m. at Washington Park.. Free 30-minute story times are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information
STORIES AT THE PARKS is 11 a.m. at LaBonte Park. Free 30-minute story times are at Laramie’s local parks, rain or shine. This event is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information
Saturday
SIT AND KNIT! is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring a project, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
