Summer Reading has begun: Come by the library to pick up reading logs and join ACPL for the All Aboard! Summer Reading Program celebrating Laramie’s 150th anniversary through July 31.
Come see A Look Back: This is a historical display highlighting the last 40 years at the public library. The display is located in the main area of the public library and will be on display for the month of June in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Albany County Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Library.
Today
Great American Read Film Series is at 7 p.m. Many of America’s favorite novels have been adapted for the silver screen. This 2011 adaption of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s greatest novel follows millionaire socialite Jay Gatsby on his social and romantic adventures during the Roaring ’20s.
Monday
Storytime Yoga is at 10:30 a.m. at Undine Park (note the new location for summer). Young children can tell a story through yoga. The location will change to ACPL’s Large Meeting Room during bad weather and will be announced on the ACPL Facebook page. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
Book Babies is at 10:15 a.m. Attendees ages birth-2 and their caregivers meet outside on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
Summer Reading Event is at 2 p.m. This special event for children is every Tuesday through July 31. This week will feature The Big Bubble Circus. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens ages 13-18. This week, YAK! will have a free fun day with a variety of activities. Email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
The Game Bazaar is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
Stories @ the Parks is at 10 a.m. at LaPrele Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
Stories @ the Parks is at 11 a.m. at Kiwanis Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Library & Lunch at Linford is at 11:45 a.m. at Linford Elementary School. Lunch is free to all children 18 and younger. No enrollment is necessary. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Participants can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching their family histories and learn how to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
Stories @ the Parks is at 9:30 a.m. at Kiowa Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
Stories @ the Parks is at 10:30 a.m. at the Albany County Public Library Gardens. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
Book Babies is at 11:15 a.m. Children ages birth-2 and their caregivers meet on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Lego Club is at 2 p.m. Attendees can build, inspire and create with Legos provided by ACPL. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Drag Queen Storytime is at 6:30 p.m. In collaboration with Laramie PrideFest and the Laramie Dragonettes, a pajama storytime celebrates every member of the community.
Friday
Stories @ the Parks is at 10 a.m. at Washington Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
Stories @ the Parks is at 11 a.m. at LaBonte Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
Saturday
Sit and Knit! is at 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring thier projects, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
