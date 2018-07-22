Sunday
GREAT AMERICAN READ FILM SERIES is at 7 p.m. Join ACPL for yet another classic novel adapted for the silver screen. This week, the hunt is on for the white whale. Join the library for the 2011 adaption of Herman Melville’s classic. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
STORYTIME YOGA is at 10:30 a.m. at Undine Park (note the new location for summer). Young children can tell a story through yoga. The location will change to ACPL’s Large Meeting Room during bad weather and will be announced on the ACPL Facebook page. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
DROP-IN TECH HELP is from 10-11 a.m. The public can stop by for help and troubleshooting for computers, tablets or smartphones. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. Attendees ages birth-2 and their caregivers meet outside on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
SUMMER READING EVENT is at 2 p.m. This week features a a rousing game of Laramie-themed Bingo for children. There will prizes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens, planned by teens. Snacks and drinks are provided. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE is from 3:30-6:30 p.m. There are special pre-sale hours for members only. Memberships can be purchased at the circulation desk.
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 10 a.m. at LaPrele Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at owens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 11 a.m. at Kiwanis Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
LIBRARY & LUNCH is at noon at Linford Elementary School. A free lunch is open to all children 18 and younger. No enrollment is necessary. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
GENEALOGY HELP is from 1-4 p.m. The public can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching family history and learn ways to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
READ TO A DOG is from 2-3 p.m. Participants can sign up at the info desk or over the phone to read to Penny, Radar or Hunter for 15 minutes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
TEEN CREATIVE WRITING GROUP is at 3:45 p.m. All teen writers ages 12-18 are invited to participate. This week, the group will be talking about poetry. Attendees are asked to bring a piece they want to work on. Email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
CIVIC RESPONSIBILTY FOR MILLENNIALS is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This program is about educating people of the community, especially young adults, about Wyoming government and the importance of being involved. Email Sarah Holles at sholles2018@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE is from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The public is invited to browse the sale’s selection of books, DVDs, CDs and children’s books.
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 9:30 a.m. at Kiowa Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 10:30 a.m. at the Albany County Public Library Gardens. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 11:15 a.m. Children ages birth-2 and their caregivers meet on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
LEGO CLUB is at 2 p.m. Attendees can build, inspire and create with Legos provided by ACPL. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
CRAZY HORSE FAMILY MEMBERS AND AUTHOR WILLIAM MATSON DISCUSSION is at 4:30 p.m. Crazy Horse family members and Doug War Eagle join author William Matson to discuss and sign their book “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” based on the family’s oral history. Email William Matson at bill@reelcontact.com for more information.
PAJAMA STORYTIME is at 6:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to throw on their PJs and join the library for this evening storytime event. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE is from 1-5:30 p.m. The public is invited to browse the sale’s selection of books, DVDs, CDs and children’s books.
ZERO ZONE YOGA is from 9-10 a.m. Join the library for a free weekly class. Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 10 a.m. at Washington Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 11 a.m. at LaBonte Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Attendees are invited to stay after for a free lunch for children at 11:30 a.m. with Feeding Laramie Valley. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
END-OF-SUMMER READING BASH is at 1 p.m. Join the library for hands-on science experiments, food and games. Email Caitlin White at cwhite@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Saturday
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE is from 1-4:30 p.m. The public is invited to browse the sale’s selection of books, DVDs, CDs and children’s books.
COMPUTERS 101 is from 10-11 a.m. This series of classes for beginners covers the basics of using several programs. Space is limited, so call 721-2580 or come to the front desk to sign up.
SIT AND KNIT! is at 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring thier projects, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
