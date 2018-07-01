Today
GREAT AMERICAN READ FILM SERIES is at 7 p.m. Join ACPL for yet another classic novel adapted for the silver screen. This week will feature the 1957 adaption of a classic novel by Ernest Hemingway.
Monday
STORYTIME YOGA is at 10:30 a.m. at Undine Park (note the new location for summer). Young children can tell a story through yoga. The location will change to ACPL’s Large Meeting Room during bad weather and will be announced on the ACPL Facebook page. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. Attendees ages birth-2 and their caregivers meet outside on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
SUMMER READING EVENT is at 2 p.m. This special event for children is every Tuesday through July 31. This week will feature The Big Bubble Circus. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
ACPL WILL BE CLOSED for the Fourth of July.
Thursday
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 9:30 a.m. at Kiowa Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 10:30 a.m. at the Albany County Public Library Gardens. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
BOOK BABIES is at 11:15 a.m. Children ages birth-2 and their caregivers meet on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
LEGO CLUB is at 2 p.m. Attendees can build, inspire and create with Legos provided by ACPL. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 10 a.m. at Washington Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 11 a.m. at LaBonte Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
Saturday
PRESCHOOL PLAYTIME from at 10:30 a.m.-noon. Children (and their grown-ups) can come to ACPL once a month to play and socialize. This is a drop-in event. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION & BOOK SALE is at 11:30 a.m. at the Centennial Branch Library. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
SIT AND KNIT! is at 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring thier projects, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
GREAT AMERICAN READ FILM SERIES is at 7 p.m. Join ACPL for yet another classic novel adapted for the silver screen. Saturday will feature a screening of the first half of a 1989 miniseries based on a popular western book series by Larry McMurtry. The second half will screen Sunday.
